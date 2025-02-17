Helping Your Dog Achieve a Healthy Weight

This article provides comprehensive guidance on managing your dog's weight through diet and exercise.

If your dog has been looking a bit plump in the midsection lately, it may be time to consider switching them to dog food formulated for weight management. Just like in humans, too much weight leads to a host of health problems in your furry companion, including joint issues, heart disease, high blood pressure, and immune system problems. Switching to a weight management food can help your pup shed weight naturally and increase their energy levels due to the higher nutritional content.

This means they’ll be happier to go on long walks or have more or longer play sessions. As with humans, the most common reason a dog becomes overweight is a calorie surplus. They are simply eating more calories than their body uses regularly. If this is the reason, increasing activity levels and switching to a weight management food or simply feeding them less of their current food should eventually solve the problem. If you have already done this and aren’t seeing results, the causes could be genetic, in which case you should discuss this with your vet.Because a dog’s ideal weight varies by age, breed, and build, a simple visual inspection from various angles is the best and easiest way to tell if your dog is overweight. You should be able to see a defined waist when looking from above and a tucked-in stomach when looking from the sides. The ribs may be slightly visible though they should not be sticking out prominently. Many dog foods use low-quality ingredients because they are inexpensive, help to satiate a dog, preserve the food for longer, or make it more flavorful or visually appealing. However, they have poor or no nutritional value and should be avoided if possible. These include corn, corn syrup, artificial coloring or flavoring, BHT, BHA, and meat byproducts. The protein source is one of the essential ingredients to look at when choosing any dog food. It should be a high-quality whole protein and not any byproducts, which may be of inferior nutritional content or not processed and stored to the same standards as food for human consumption. The most common protein source in weight management formulas is chicken, but you can also find options made with fish, beef, duck, and lamb. Foods with mixed proteins will offer a complete amino acid profile, though they may be unsuitable for dogs with food sensitivities. Just like human food, dog food packaging contains a nutritional analysis table that shows you the amount of protein, fat, and fiber. It will also show you moisture content and values for other nutrients and vitamins, such as omega fatty acids, glucosamine, chondroitin, probiotics, zinc, and calcium. If you are unsure what the proper values are for your dog’s breed, age, and condition, your vet can provide some guidance. Some dogs have food allergies that restrict what kinds of foods they can safely eat. There are many restricted-ingredient options that cater to this need, the most common of which are grain-free formulas and those made without specific proteins





