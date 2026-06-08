Help The Texas Tribune report on new AI data centers in Texas

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Our reporting on all platforms will be truthful, transparent and respectful; our facts will be accurate, complete and fairly presented. When we make a mistake — and from time to time, we will — we will work quickly to fully address the error, correcting it within the story, detailing the error on the story page and adding it to this running list of Tribune corrections.

If you find an error, emailAcross Texas, more than 200 new data centers are planned as computing demand grows for the artificial intelligence boom. For many communities, this has raised conversations about how these data centers will affect regional power and water resources. To help Texans navigate these conversations, Texas Tribune reporters have compiled a map by analyzing industry information and conducting additional reporting.

See the map and learn about data center power useMaría Méndez works on efforts to better connect with Texans and writes explainers and guides. She strives to answer Texans' questions about politics and public policy and to help them find resources....





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