The former first lady answers your questions.

Sign up for the Slatestseries, in which we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudence for the day and give you advice. Today’s columnist is former first lady of the United States and renowned author Michelle Obama.

Michelle authored the New York Times bestsellerswas the most successful original podcast in Spotify history, bringing in more women listeners over 40 than any other podcast. In 2025, she launched a podcast with her brother,, which you can listen to wherever you get your podcasts. Alongside former President Barack Obama, she continues empowering emerging leaders through the Obama Foundation and at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Also read Help! I Was Trying to be Nice at the Gym. Then I _________. Now I’m Banned.

I’m newly married, and my husband and I are hosting Thanksgiving in our home for both of our families for the first time! I’m excited, but I’d be lying if I said I weren’t nervous. I’ve heard so many horror stories about burned turkeys and arguments breaking out over the dinner table. I’m cooking the turkey for the first time and following my mom’s recipe.

Our families generally get along, but they don’t see each other very often beyond special occasions. We’re a bit worried about the logistics of cooking some of these dishes for the first time and also making sure our families are having a good holiday. Any tips for two first-time hosts? Oh, thank you for writing in, and happy Thanksgiving to you.

First of all, it’s completely rational to be nervous about hosting your first Thanksgiving. Barack and I used to host Thanksgiving before we got into the White House. Thanksgiving was our holiday. Now, I cheated a little bit because I asked my family to bring potluck, and so all I had to do was create the ambience.

I made sure that everybody had a place setting, and the candles were lit. So I kind of shirked the responsibility of the food. But here’s the thing: Just remember that holidays are about getting together. Yes, people want their turkey cooked.

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So you want to make sure to start on time and make sure that turkey is thawed out. But the truth is it’s just about people getting together. The best time that we had, even with great food, was sitting around the house with all of our family members, telling stories, laughing, joking, playing games. That’s what people will remember.

But on the food side of things, try to prep as early as possible. Don’t wait until the last minute. If you can, get your stuffing done and your mac and cheese all prepped ahead of time and throw that in the oven. You just want to eliminate as many last-minute things as you possibly can.

And you know, if it’s not too late, ask some people to help out. Tell people to bring over a dish or two. Take some of that weight off your plate. Don’t try to do it all.

But mostly, have fun. Enjoy your family. Make sure the game is on for the men because they run out of stuff to talk about fast. So make sure that the TV is working and the game is on.

But other than that, just enjoy one another. You’ll get better and better at it each year. You’ll home in on your mom’s recipe, and in a couple of years, you’ll have it down pat. In the meantime, I wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving, and have a lot of fun.

I love the holidays, and I have many people in my life whom I love dearly. This means that every year, the list of gifts I need to purchase—for family, the kids in my life, and friends—gets longer and more overwhelming. I love giving a thoughtful gift, but when the list is that long, I start to sympathize with lazy, last-minute gift-giving a lot more!

Last year, staying on top of my list sucked a bit of the joy and peace of the holidays from me, and this year I’m determined not to make the same mistake. Any advice? Oh my gosh, I get it. I love Christmas.

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I have always been a big Christmas girl from the very beginning. My mom was a big Christmas mom, too. So giving gifts, I’m just like you. I want to make sure I don’t leave anybody out.

There’s nothing that makes me feel as bad as when an unexpected guest shows up with a gift, and you don’t have anything for them. But we come from a big family on the Robinson side of things, and one way we got around the over-gift hassle is that my aunts coordinated what turned out to be a huge tradition.

We had two of my mom’s eldest sisters who took charge of buying a bunch of really inexpensive but cute gifts. And she wrapped them all and put them on the table. Everybody in the family got a number, and in order to pick from your number, you had to do a talent. So it turned into a really beautiful talent show, where everybody, down to the little kids, from the 4-year-olds to the elders, participated.

And people slowly started practicing for this. They’d tell jokes, the kids would do a dance, somebody would write a poem, or somebody would bring a piece of art. It wouldn’t have to be anything serious, but it took a lot of the pressure off gift-giving. Everybody got a gift, but the focus was on sharing something from our hearts.

It became such a beautiful tradition in our family. And as kids, I remember forgetting about gifts during that time and just really being excited about who was going to do what. So think about some other ways to break up your traditions so that you don’t feel so bogged down by giving gifts. The other thing you can do is just find something easy and not too expensive.

What I’ve started doing: I always get a bunch of White House ornaments. Every year, the White House produces a new Christmas ornament, and I buy a bunch of them. I have them wrapped and waiting. I give them to everybody, but I have enough around so that if somebody comes in unexpectedly, I can hand them a box and it feels really special.

It doesn’t have to be a White House ornament. You can go to any Christmas store and find some of the antique ornaments on sale, pick up a few, and wrap them—everybody appreciates the memory of that ornament that they got from somebody that they love, that they can include in their Christmas decorations. So try that on for size. Maybe that’ll take some of the pressure off.

But try to enjoy the holidays. The gift is in you being present for the people that you love. It’s not what they get; it’s what you give from the heart. So, Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Only Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.