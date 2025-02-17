Help! I'm Trapped in an Abusive Relationship and My Daughter is Self-Destructing

Two women reach out to Dear Abby for advice. One is trapped in an abusive relationship and seeks help escaping danger, while the other struggles to cope with her daughter's self-destructive behavior.

A woman reaches out to Dear Abby for help, describing a terrifying situation at home. She is trapped in an abusive relationship with a man who controls her life and physically threatens her. She feels desperate and wants to reclaim her life and protect her children. Her abuser minimizes her feelings, viewing her as a maid and a sexual partner. She seeks advice on how to escape this dangerous situation and create a safe future for herself and her kids.

The letter describes the emotional turmoil, the fear for her children's wellbeing, and the exhaustion of trying to navigate this toxic relationship. The woman mentions her abuser's past involvement with the police and jail, highlighting the additional danger she faces. She expresses a yearning to break free from this unhealthy living arrangement and build a better life, not just for herself but also for her children's sake.Meanwhile, the writer describes another situation involving her daughter, Jasmine, who is facing her own personal struggles. Jasmine is in a troubled relationship, her children have distanced themselves, and she exhibits mental health challenges. The mother feels helpless to intervene, despite her love and past attempts to support her daughter. She laments Jasmine's self-destructive behavior and questions how to cope with the emotional burden of watching her child make these choices. The mother seeks advice on how to accept her daughter's situation and find peace within herself. Dear Abby offers sympathy and guidance to both women. For the woman in an abusive relationship, the advice focuses on immediate safety and escape planning. It urges her to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline and create a plan to leave. If the situation escalates, calling 911 is emphasized. The advice also recommends seeking support from family and building a financial foundation for independence. For the mother dealing with her daughter's struggles, Dear Abby encourages her to seek professional help for her own mental health. The letter suggests talking to a doctor, religious advisor, therapist, or joining a grief support group. It acknowledges the pain of watching a loved one make destructive choices and emphasizes the importance of self-care in such difficult situations.





