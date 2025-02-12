Heloise's Household Hints: Bamboo Floor Cleaning, Waking Up to Music, and Pantry Organization

This article features Heloise's advice on cleaning bamboo floors, alternative ways to wake up in the morning, and organizing pantry items.

I was raised to keep a tidy table, whether we\u2019re dining or having breakfast. This always included brushing dust and tiny crumbs off the table or tablecloth, but I don\u2019t have the space or patience to keep a little brush and tray near the table for this. My new and very effective way to dust off the table is to wrap a fabric (not vinyl) bandage around the top part of my index finger and another around my middle finger.

Then I sweep my hand in strokes across the tabletop and over the edge of the table. The crumbs and dust disappear with one or two swipes per area; it\u2019s easy and frustration-free!While repairs are being made to our house, we are living in a rental house, but both are near the recent Southern California fires. The rental house has blonde bamboo floors made of approximately 4-inch-by-4-feet slats. They appear to have a polished coating, similar to our hickory hardwood floors at home. The owner made a point of telling us that the bamboo is soft, and she uses oil soap to clean the floors. I told her that I use a pH-neutral, nonabrasive surface cleaner and got her OK. The floors had some shallow scratches and small divots when we moved in that now hold dark debris. Surface cleaning won\u2019t get it out. Since the debris is dark, and the floors are light, it\u2019s easily noticed. I was going to try oil soap, but some research showed that it\u2019s not recommended for bamboo floors because it can damage the floor\u2019s protective coating. I was thinking of using a brush, maybe a toothbrush, and some kind of cleaner to clean out the debris, but I don\u2019t want to use anything that will further damage the floors. Please advise me on what to do. I read your column in the Los Angeles Daily News.J.R.S., I did some research, and this is what I found: First, use a vacuum with a soft brush attachment. If this does not help, you can use a soft children\u2019s toothbrush and gently scrub the affected area with your surface cleaner and a little water. Please do not steam clean bamboo. If you do not have a soft toothbrush, use a soft microfiber cloth.If you can no longer hear alarm clocks because of their high frequency level, get a clock radio. They have deeper tones, so you can adjust the volume and enjoy waking up to music.Whether it is a spare ketchup bottle, a garlic powder spice container, or a box of crackers, everyone usually has an “extra something” in their pantry that is waiting to be used and gets moved to the front of the kitchen cabinet. When I buy more than one of something, I put a rubber band around the item that is in use. (I keep a small bag of them in my drawer.) When I run out of said ketchup, I know not to put it on my grocery list and instead use the spare one from my pantry that will be expiring later on in the year. I have used this new system of mine for over five years now, and it has come in handy so much that I just wanted to share it. Hope it works for you





