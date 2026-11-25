It's on Black Friday sale now, with $70 worth of savings.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.for yourself is one thing.

Buying them for someone else? That can take a little more planning, even if you’re pretty sure they’ll love the gift. If you’re considering going that route this year, you really can’t go wrong with an advent calendar.

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And Hello Nancy, the brand behind the viralThe brand’s calling it “12 Naughty Nights,” and I’m def intrigued. Inside, you’ll find 12 individually sealed mystery bags , each holding a special goodie. Bath & Body Works Just Dropped the Ultimate Black Friday Freebie Deal “There are four toys, twelve sealed nights, and so many surprises inside,” Hello Nancy co-founder Momo Kashiwabara tells SheKnows.

“We had so much fun putting it together, and we can’t wait for you to open it! ” There’s also a Girls Trip key card inside each calendar while supplies last. Find the Platinum card, and you could be heading to Japan with three friends. Flights and six nights at a hotel are included.

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A Gold card gets your order refunded, up to $1,000. A little fine print: Age and location restrictions apply, and you can also enter by mail without buying anything. Check the. But you’d better hurry: the brand says the price goes up once the first batch sells out.

Orders are expected to start shipping November 30. If you’re on a budget , you can get one of Hello Nancy’s toy sets for less. The Christmas Monster Set includes Christmassy versions of the brand’s Halloween collection , plus one free mystery toy. That’s four toys for $199.

You’ll get red versions of Lemmy and Medusa, plus a neon-green Jack. Or, you can get the Forbidden Fruit Set for $159, which includes three fruit-shaped toys: Lem, Avo, and Berri. If you still want the surprise without spending quite as much, the Christmas Monster and Forbidden Fruit mystery bags are $79 each. Both include one toy from their respective collections — you just won’t know which one until you open it.

Whether you’re going all in on the calendar or picking out a smaller set, it helps to know what your partner would. The gift can still be a surprise — you just don’t want their first reaction to be, “Wait, why did you buy me this? ”, a certified sex coach, educator, and Hello Nancy’s in-house sexologist, suggests bringing up toys when you’re both relaxed and outside the bedroom.

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If your partner hasn’t tried them before, she recommends asking, “Have you ever been curious about trying a toy, either on your own or together? ” If they already use toys, ask whether they’d enjoy experimenting with something different or prefer their favorites.

“Frame it as an addition to what you already enjoy, rather than a replacement or a fix,” Tang tells SheKnows. Her suggested opener: “I love what we do together, and I think it could be fun to explore something new. How would you feel about trying a toy? ” If they’re into the idea but a little shy once the gift arrives, Tang suggests opening the first surprise together, with no pressure to use it.

You don’t have to make a whole night of it just because you opened a bag.

“The countdown is part of the fun and is not meant to become an obligation for your sex life,” Tang says. “Open them all at once, a few at a time, or save some for after Christmas. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.