Hello Kitty's Converse Collaboration: A Nostalgic Fashion Crossover

The new Converse x Hello Kitty and Friends collection celebrates a full lineup of beloved Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin, and more. The collection includes a wide range of pastel sneakers, apparel, and accessories that cater to both streetwear fans and longtime collectors of kawaii merchandise.

For decades, Hello Kitty has dominated everything from backpacks and lunchboxes to luxury fashion collaborations. Now, the iconic Sanrio mascot is stepping into another massive crossover, this time with Converse .

The new Converse x Hello Kitty and Friends collection officially launched on March 5, 2026, bringing a wave of pastel sneakers, apparel, and accessories that feel tailor-made for longtime Sanrio fans. What makes the collaboration, which can be found on the Converse website, stand out is its surprisingly large scope. Instead of focusing solely on Hello Kitty, the collection celebrates a full lineup of beloved Sanrio characters, including Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin, Keroppi, and more.

Combined with Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor shoes, the result is a nostalgic fashion drop packed with color, charm, and collectible appeal. Converse Turns Classic Chuck Taylors Into A Sanrio Dream The centerpiece of the Hello Kitty collaboration is easily the sneaker lineup. Converse reimagined its legendary Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 models with oversized character graphics, playful sticker-style art, pastel palettes, and signature Sanrio details.

The collection includes nine different shoe styles, ranging from adult high-tops to easy-on kids footwear designed for younger fans. Among the most eye-catching releases is the Hello Kitty Chuck Taylor 70 Swarovski edition, priced at $355. The premium sneaker adds sparkling crystal details to the classic Converse silhouette, making it the luxury centerpiece of the entire collaboration.

Meanwhile, more affordable options like the Chuck Taylor All Star BFFS low tops arrive at $75, while the colorful Cinnamoroll high-tops retail for $80. Several designs also lean heavily into customization and collectability. Converse introduced ‘Converse By You’ platform options priced at $120, allowing fans to personalize their own Hello Kitty-inspired sneakers. The Chuck 70 Stickers model, available for $95, features layered Sanrio graphics that resemble a scrapbook of classic character stickers scattered across the shoe.

The Hello Kitty Converse Collection Goes Beyond Sneakers Although the shoes are clearly the main attraction, the Hello Kitty collaboration also includes a surprisingly large apparel and accessories lineup. Converse released themed T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, tote bags, and even collectible keychains featuring the same artwork seen on the sneakers. The added merchandise helps the collection feel like a complete fashion capsule instead of a simple footwear crossover.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Baby Tee is one of the standout apparel items, launching in blue and pink color variations for $35. Fans looking for something more oversized can grab the full-zip hoodie for $75. Converse also released sticker-themed T-shirts in black, white, and pink, giving shoppers several ways to match their sneakers with the rest of their outfit. Accessories may end up becoming some of the most sought-after items in the drop.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Go 2 Backpack features a black background filled with floating Sanrio characters, emojis, and colorful graphics. Meanwhile, miniature keychains based on the sneaker art allow fans to carry tiny versions of Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and other mascots wherever they go. Why Hello Kitty’s Converse Collaboration Is Already A Huge Hit Part of the Hello Kitty collaboration’s appeal comes from how perfectly Converse’s timeless sneaker designs fit Sanrio’s playful aesthetic.

The Chuck Taylor silhouette has remained popular for generations, and pairing it with globally recognized characters creates a crossover that appeals to both streetwear fans and longtime collectors of kawaii merchandise. Subscribe for Hello Kitty x Converse collection insights Subscribing to the newsletter delivers curated coverage of the Hello Kitty x Converse collection: key styles to consider, standout pieces (from Swarovski Chuck 70s to kid-friendly options), and how the drop connects to broader pop-culture collaborations.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. The collection also succeeds because it embraces nearly every age group. Adult sneakerheads can grab limited-edition Chuck 70s, while kids receive their own easy-on and one-strap versions designed specifically for comfort and accessibility.

Converse clearly wanted this release to feel welcoming to families instead of limiting it to one audience demographic. Related Hello Kitty Designer Reveals the Crisis That Almost Killed the Icon Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi reveals how she took the character from obscurity to global fame through fan feedback and design innovation. Posts By Hannah Diffe





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Converse Hello Kitty Sanrio Sneaker Apparel Accessories Collaboration Nostalgic Kawaii Customization Collectibility

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