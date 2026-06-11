Hello Kitty Meets Tomie: A Strange but Adorable Crossover

Sanrio and Junji Ito have collaborated on a new release that combines the elegance and terror of Tomie Kawakami with Hello Kitty's fashion elements. The figure transforms Tomie into a walking tribute to Sanrio's mascot through accessories and fashion details.

For most brands, pairing a cute mascot with a horror icon would seem impossible. Yet Sanrio and legendary manga creator Junji Ito have once again proven that opposites can attract.

Two years after their previous collaboration captured the attention of anime, manga, and collectible fans alike, Hello Kitty is returning to Junji Ito’s unsettling world with a brand-new release that may be the strangest crossover of the summer. The latest addition to the partnership was unveiled at Good Smile Fest 2026, where collectors got their first look at a new figure inspired by Tomie, one of Ito’s most famous creations.

The reveal immediately generated excitement online, as it combines the elegance and terror of Tomie Kawakami with some of Hello Kitty’s most recognizable fashion elements. It is a collaboration that somehow feels both adorable and deeply unsettling at the same time. Tomie Gets a Fashionable Hello Kitty Transformatio





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Hello Kitty Tomie Junji Ito Crossover Fashion Terror

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