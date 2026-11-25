Californians had a bad case of déjà vu this week when the state’s public health department recommended wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces due to the risk of coronavirus.

California ns had a bad case of déjà vu this week when the state’s public health department recommended wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces due to the risk of coronavirus.

It was in November 2020 that Newsom’s administration recommended closing restaurants in so-called “purple” counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission. Thousands of employees were put out of work — again — and small businesses faced an uncertain future. The governor then decamped to the posh French Laundry restaurant in Napa, where he dined — maskless, of course — with lobbyists and friends.

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It was the ultimate act of hypocrisy — and Newsom paid a high political price the following year, when he had to face a recall election. Newsom apologized — for getting caught. And earlier this year, he admitted “regret” for insane policies, like keeping beaches closed — when the safest place to be was outside, in the sunshine. It was in November 2020 that Newsom’s administration recommended closing restaurants in so-called “purple” counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

But there has never been any real accountability for the way in which politicians like Newsom drove citizens to panic; for the damage that lockdowns did to small businesses; for the years of education that Democrats took from our children when they kept schools closed to appease the teachers unions. Newsom claimed throughout the pandemic that his way of doing things was better than Florida’s way.

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His Republican counterpart, Ron DeSantis, opened his state quickly — an approach that Newsom said was condemning Floridians to death. Ultimately, the disease took a similar toll in both states. The difference: Florida didn’t have to destroy its economy to achieve the same result. California’s political class has never really examined its totalitarian behavior — which, on Newsom’s watch, included barring religious worship in private homes, not just in churches.

There are, of course, people who still think they did the right thing by locking society down. That’s why some people still wear masks, years after the risk has passed. Ultimately, the disease took a similar toll in both states. The difference: Florida didn’t have to destroy its economy to achieve the same result.

As Newsom prepares for a likely presidential campaign, it is important to remind Americans of the heavy toll of his policies during the pandemic. Californians want to enjoy a normal Thanksgiving again — and don’t want to be told to “mask up. ” Californians had a bad case of déjà vu this week when the state’s public health department recommended wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces due to the risk of coronavirus.

It was in November 2020 that Newsom’s administration recommended closing restaurants in so-called “purple” counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission. Ultimately, the disease took a similar toll in both states. The difference: Florida didn’t have to destroy its economy to achieve the same result.