Hellebuyck says incidents 'more than online death threats' led him to ask the Jets to trade him

Connor Hellebuyck said incidents that were “more than online death threats” cemented his decision to ask for a trade from the Winnipeg Jets

said Tuesday incidents that were “more than online death threats” cemented his decision to ask for a trade from the Speaking to reporters there for the first time since being dealt to New Jersey on Oct. 23, the goaltender said his family experienced “a few moments that I don’t want to see happen again.

” He added he wanted to keep the details of the incidents private. Hellebuyck backstopped the U.S. to men’s hockey gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. In the aftermath, he attended a White House reception honoring the team, drawing criticism in Canada. Hellebuyck said he still has fondness for Winnipeg, and he doesn’t want what happened to reflect on the city as a whole.

Also read Devils to sit star goalie vs his former team over 'win probability,' leaving NHL fans bewildered

He said he was being honest about wanting to play for the Jets for his entire career when he signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension in October 2023. But he said a lot has changed since then, from his family’s comfort in Winnipeg to the team’s competitiveness.said Sunday night that Hellebuyck would not play against his former team on Tuesday night, citing a decline in their expected win probability.

Advertisement

Hellebuyck has won all five starts he has made since the trade. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.