Dark Horse Comics releases the final part of Hellboy In Hell Nothing But Blood completing the Mike Mignola era with Cyrille Pomes and Dave Stewart.

Mike Mignola, Cyrille Pomes, and Dave Stewart officially conclude the two-part Hellboy In Hell Nothing But Blood series today. This release marks the completion of the expanded narrative set within the original Hellboy In Hell timeline from Dark Horse Comics. The dual issues allow collectors and readers to experience the full continuation of this specific chapter in the franchise immediately. The availability of both installments together finalizes the story arc that began with the first issue last month. Fans of the character can now access the complete sequence of events without waiting for subsequent printings or digital drops. The simultaneous release ensures that the narrative flow remains intact for new audiences discovering the mythos. Longtime supporters of the franchise have awaited this consolidation to properly evaluate the full scope of the addition to the canon.

Restoring The Mike Mignola Creative Era

The release of the second and final part solidifies the return to the creative partnership that defined the character's most critical comic period. Mike Mignola created the Red Devil character and established the foundational tone of the franchise through his original run from 1994 to 2001. This early era established the iconic personality and the supernatural world that fans recognize globally. The partnership with Cyrille Pomes on art and Dave Stewart on colors bridges the gap between Mignola's original vision and modern publishing standards. Their work on the original Hellboy In Hell series launched in 2012 and concluded in 2016 with a ten-part epic. This previous run is widely respected for expanding the mythos and revealing key truths about Hellboy's origins in the underworld.

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The golden era of Guillermo del Toro's live-action films from 2004 to 2008 brought legendary actor Ron Perlman to the role. These films included Hellboy in 2004 and Hellboy II The Golden Army in 2008. While the movies are iconic, the comic runs remain the core of the legacy. The Conqueror Worm era from 2001 to 2004 brought major character developments and amplified cosmic horror elements. The current project taps directly into the respect held for the 2012 to 2016 Hellboy In Hell period. This specific chapter delivered a haunting atmosphere and a memorable conclusion to Hellboy's journey. The addition of Nothing But Blood serves as a direct expansion of that specific timeline rather than a standalone story.

Plot Details And Reading Continuity

The two-part story takes place immediately after issue number eight of the original Hellboy In Hell series. That issue depicted the death of Satan and the subsequent fall of Pandemonium. The new narrative adds an extra chapter to the story explored in the original ten-issue run. Hellboy steps in to save a young woman being chased by winged beasts deep in Hell during an uprising against the most powerful demons. This action sequence occurs while the underworld is in chaos following the death of its primary ruler. The plot focuses on Hellboy's continued efforts to navigate the power vacuum created by Satan's demise.

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New readers can jump straight into Nothing But Blood but the optimal reading experience requires revisiting the original run. The recommended path involves reading issues one through eight before diving into both parts of the new release. Readers should then return to the original series for the final two issues to complete the arc. Another approach is to read the complete Hellboy In Hell series from one through ten first. This method allows new audiences to understand the context before engaging with the supplementary material. Longtime fans will likely favor reading the new parts after the original series due to prior familiarity with the characters.

Fan Reception And Critical Consensus

The first issue released last month and has already racked up mostly positive reviews from the community. Review sites and forum discussions such as those on League of Comic Geeks indicate strong approval from both old and new fans. The collaboration between Mignola, Pomes, and Stewart maintains the high standards set by the original Hellboy In Hell era. The artistic direction by Cyrille Pomes and the coloring by Dave Stewart provide a visual continuity that honors the source material. The narrative expansion respects the established lore while introducing new elements within the underworld setting.

Dark Horse Comics makes Hellboy In Hell Nothing But Blood one and two available for immediate reading. The complete two-part arc is now accessible to consumers seeking the definitive version of this story expansion. The release completes the cycle for collectors who wanted the entire sequence in one sitting. The positive reception of the first part suggests that the final installment will be viewed as a favorable addition. The project reinforces the status of Mignola's comic runs as the benchmark for Hellboy storytelling. The character continues to resonate with audiences through these faithful adaptations of the creator's original concepts.