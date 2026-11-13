'The ‘blue tsunami’ could easily become the blue mirage in the wrong hands,' warned Sunrise Movement. 'And Schumer’s hands are too full of billionaire money to hold young people’s future.'

'Hell Yes, Let's Go': Van Hollen Challenges Schumer for Senate Majority Leader "The ‘blue tsunami’ could easily become the blue mirage in the wrong hands," warned Sunrise Movement.

"And Schumer’s hands are too full of billionaire money to hold young people’s future. "Jen Psaki on MS NOW Thursday night. "This is not about any one individual but it is about answering the call of the American people. "on Election Day; red states, blue states, purple states," the senator continued.

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"And it wasn't only a rejection of , and his wars, and his cruelty. It was also about a call... to take on a broken economic system that's rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people, and it's fueled by a corrupt political system.

" "The call was to reject the status quo, and to reject business as usual," Van Hollen added. "And to do that, I think we need new leadership. "that he called on the senator "to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. " "We need both right now," El-Sayed added.

"Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. ""That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats," he added. The secret-ballot vote to choose the next majority leader is expected to take place in early December and would mark the first contested Democratic leadership contest in decades. BREAKING: Chris Van Hollen officially announces run for senate majority leader against Chuck Schumer!

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at: 224-3121to tell your senators: Vote Chris, NOT CHUCK.for climate action said on Bluesky that "Young people voted for change on election night. Chuck Schumer can’t give us that, but Chris Van Hollen might.

" "The truth is, the ‘blue tsunami’ could easily become the blue mirage in the wrong hands," Sunrise continued. "And Schumer’s hands are too full of billionaire money to hold young people’s future. " "Young people are looking for a fair shot at life, and they haven’t yet been given one," the group added. "While thebarrels toward us at full speed, politicians like Schumer, who has been in office since 1974, have received plenty of chances.

"and Customs Enforcement] custody, spoken out against corrupting influence, and tried to build the future young people deserve," Sunrise noted. "But Senate Democrats won't elect him just because young people want change," the group cautioned. "We’ll have to show up at their offices like young people did today at Schumer’s Senate office. " I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead.

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I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.defenders, who noted his opposition to US wars and support for Israel and for authoritarian regimes around the world.

The senator has criticized Israel for what a UN commission of inquiry and many other experts have called itsearlier this year in one of his many calls to end US armed aid to Israel, “do not want to be complicit in US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.us senateJen Psaki on MS NOW Thursday night.

"This is not about any one individual but it is about answering the call of the American people. "on Election Day; red states, blue states, purple states," the senator continued. "And it wasn't only a rejection of , and his wars, and his cruelty. It was also about a call... to take on a broken economic system that's rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people, and it's fueled by a corrupt political system.

" "The call was to reject the status quo, and to reject business as usual," Van Hollen added. "And to do that, I think we need new leadership. "that he called on the senator "to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. " "We need both right now," El-Sayed added.

"Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. ""That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats," he added. The secret-ballot vote to choose the next majority leader is expected to take place in early December and would mark the first contested Democratic leadership contest in decades. BREAKING: Chris Van Hollen officially announces run for senate majority leader against Chuck Schumer!

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at: 224-3121to tell your senators: Vote Chris, NOT CHUCK.for climate action said on Bluesky that "Young people voted for change on election night. Chuck Schumer can’t give us that, but Chris Van Hollen might.

" "The truth is, the ‘blue tsunami’ could easily become the blue mirage in the wrong hands," Sunrise continued. "And Schumer’s hands are too full of billionaire money to hold young people’s future. " "Young people are looking for a fair shot at life, and they haven’t yet been given one," the group added. "While thebarrels toward us at full speed, politicians like Schumer, who has been in office since 1974, have received plenty of chances.

"and Customs Enforcement] custody, spoken out against corrupting influence, and tried to build the future young people deserve," Sunrise noted. "But Senate Democrats won't elect him just because young people want change," the group cautioned. "We’ll have to show up at their offices like young people did today at Schumer’s Senate office. " I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead.

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.defenders, who noted his opposition to US wars and support for Israel and for authoritarian regimes around the world.

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The senator has criticized Israel for what a UN commission of inquiry and many other experts have called itsearlier this year in one of his many calls to end US armed aid to Israel, “do not want to be complicit inChuck SchumerJen Psaki on MS NOW Thursday night.

"This is not about any one individual but it is about answering the call of the American people. "on Election Day; red states, blue states, purple states," the senator continued. "And it wasn't only a rejection of , and his wars, and his cruelty. It was also about a call... to take on a broken economic system that's rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people, and it's fueled by a corrupt political system.

" "The call was to reject the status quo, and to reject business as usual," Van Hollen added. "And to do that, I think we need new leadership. "that he called on the senator "to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. " "We need both right now," El-Sayed added.

"Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. ""That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats," he added. The secret-ballot vote to choose the next majority leader is expected to take place in early December and would mark the first contested Democratic leadership contest in decades. BREAKING: Chris Van Hollen officially announces run for senate majority leader against Chuck Schumer!

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at: 224-3121to tell your senators: Vote Chris, NOT CHUCK.for climate action said on Bluesky that "Young people voted for change on election night. Chuck Schumer can’t give us that, but Chris Van Hollen might.

" "The truth is, the ‘blue tsunami’ could easily become the blue mirage in the wrong hands," Sunrise continued. "And Schumer’s hands are too full of billionaire money to hold young people’s future. " "Young people are looking for a fair shot at life, and they haven’t yet been given one," the group added. "While thebarrels toward us at full speed, politicians like Schumer, who has been in office since 1974, have received plenty of chances.

"and Customs Enforcement] custody, spoken out against corrupting influence, and tried to build the future young people deserve," Sunrise noted. "But Senate Democrats won't elect him just because young people want change," the group cautioned. "We’ll have to show up at their offices like young people did today at Schumer’s Senate office. " I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead.

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.defenders, who noted his opposition to US wars and support for Israel and for authoritarian regimes around the world.

The senator has criticized Israel for what a UN commission of inquiry and many other experts have called itsearlier this year in one of his many calls to end US armed aid to Israel, “do not want to be complicit inThe 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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