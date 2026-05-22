Hell or High Water is set to premiere on HBO Max after a decade

Taylor Sheridan's 'Hell or High Water' has been quietly gathering attention. The film will be shown on June 1 on the HBO Madx streaming platform, on the day it was in the box office!

One of the biggest films from Taylor Sheridan , Hell or High Water, has been gracing screens for some time, but it's not far from getting a whole new audience.

Sheridan is well-known for his expansion of the Yellowstone franchise, and his collections are only set to expand, indicating that this film is in good hands. The film, released on August 12, 2016, is set to premiere on HBO Max with Sheridan's script, which is considered one of the best Neo-Western films of the 2000s. The Hell or High Water cast features Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster, with notable performances from Amber Midthunder and Gil Birmingham.

Director David Mackenzie helmed the R-rated project with Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay. Box Office Mojo states that Hell or High Water grossed $37.8 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. In ScreenRant's review, Sheridan's film showcased a 'quirky and dark sense of humor'. Upcoming, a Call of Duty film adaptation will also be written by Sheridan, indicating much more activity in his professional and creative horizon.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Hell or High Water holds a favourable rating. A subscription to our newsletter allows access to focused analysis and curated content, ensuring that the trends and developments in Sheridan's projects, reputations, and streaming moves are covered in detail. Set to premier June 1st on HBO Max, Sheridan's latest project is well-positioned to bring critical acclaim and a loyal audience, who have constantly enjoyed his unique storytelling style





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Hell Or High Water Taylor Sheridan David Mackenzie HBO Max Cinema Julia Yorn Sidney Kimmel Call Of Duty Film

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