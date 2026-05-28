‘Hell on wheels’ killer Mackenzie Shirilla whined to mother in jailhouse call over her iPad, prison food

The then-teenager, who was being held at lock-up awaiting trial, complained that she wasn’t able to sleep at night and whined for the electronic tablet despite not knowing how she could get a…

whined to her mother because she missed her iPad and wasn’t satisfied with the quality of prison food, demanding a cushier lifestyle while locked behind bars.

Shirilla, 20, made the demands over the phone after she was jailed for intentionally driving her car into a brick wall, killing her ex-boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan back in 2023, according“I really want my iPad, though,” Shirilla told her mother from Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the outlet. Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo pose for a picture inside a car in an undated photo before the deadly crash in 2022.

The then-teenager, who was being held at lock-up awaiting trial, complained that she wasn’t able to sleep at night and whined for the electronic tablet despite not knowing how she could get access to it.

“Can you call and ask? Please. Please,” she begged before being told bluntly that jail officials would treat it as a “special request. ”“Why the f–k man?

” Shirillia shrieked. In other jailhouse calls with her mother, Shirilla complained about the food she was being served and she began paying for food with her own money, her former prisonShirilla used the strange mother-daughter bonding time over the phone to learn that she began forming a cult following after the story of the crash made it to news outlets.

Shirilla was disappointed after learning her story didn’t make it to TV but was picked up by the NBC program as an online story. to 100 mph before it jumped a curb and flew into a brick warehouse in Strongsville, Ohio, back in July 2022. Russo, who was in the passenger seat, and Flanagan, who was in the back, were both declared dead at the scene.

The glamorous killer is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. In a later call, Shirilla was recorded hauntingly fantasizing about capitalizing on the infamous murders to launch a career in Hollywood if she were sprung from prison early. She also ordered for her Instagram bio to be changed to read “#freekenzie” despite her mother’s pushback.

“And please don’t forget to change my Instagram bio. Try and get into that one Instagram account and change my name,” Shirilla demanded, according to the outlet. Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo pose for a picture inside a car in an undated photo before the deadly crash in 2022.





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Car Crashes Inmates Mackenzie Shirilla Murders Ohio Prisons

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