‘Hell on Wheels’ killer Mackenzie Shirilla’s mom whines about daughter struggling ‘mentally’ in prison

“Hell on wheels” killer Mackenzie Shirilla is struggling behind bars – but “still loves” her boyfriend she was convicted of murdering, according to her mom.

The mother of “Hell on Wheels” killer Mackenzie Shirilla is whining about how her daughter is “struggling” and putting on weight in prison — while insisting shethat her now-21-year-old daughter is “mentally struggling” while holed up in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, where she is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life for“She’s actually gained a little bit of weight … She looks physically better but she’s still mentally struggling.

” Natalie said her daughter — who was nicknamed “Hell on Wheels” by the judge in her trial — “still loves” Russo, whom she was convicted of murdering by deliberately crashing her car into a wall at more than 100 mph.

“’I loved Dom. I still love Dom. Mackenzie still loves Dom. She’s struggling.

Dom was like part of our family,” the still-supportive mom said. She emphatically debunked reports that Russo had tried to break up with Shirilla before he was killed in the fatal smash in a suburb of Cleveland that also claimed the life of a 19-year-old pal. Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, and the two victims were driving around and getting high when she suddenly gunned the engine and smashed the car into a warehouse at 100 mph. But she said her daughter has only kept quiet about it all on the protective mom’s advice.

“‘Everything that she has said about , even in the nicest, most innocent way, has been used against her in a way that makes her look evil or a monster,” she said. “So, if I was her, I would never talk again ever, because whatever you say is going to be used against you. ”“A lot of the tickets she got were for stuff she wouldn’t even know were rules, like wearing her uniform,” she claimed.

In 2024, Shirilla was charged with possession of contraband after cops found 29 banned items following a cell search and she pleaded guilty after officers uncovered nude magazine snaps,In January last year, cops uncovered medication not prescribed to the killer and when probed, she claimed the pills were prenatal vitamins she had received from another person. Shirilla pleaded guilty to having more than 100 video visits with a released ex-inmate, and exposing her breast during another video call.

Her other infractions have included playing with her tablet, “dancing” and hanging out in unauthorized areas and after lights out, blabbing through guards’ headcounts. Shirilla was sentenced to life in prison in August 2023, but the Netflix documentary “The Crash” re-sparked the frenzy surrounding the case. Shirilla’s lawyers continue to fight the Ohio Supreme Court after it rejected her appeal because it was filed after the deadline.





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