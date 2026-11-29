Hell Galaxy has been given an overhaul with the latest update, including a retooling of how players are able to customize their ships.

Hell Galaxy has been given an overhaul with the latest update, including a retooling of how players are able to customize their ships. Hell Galaxy Update 1.5 overhauls ship customization with the new Chop Shop, centered on a 3D ship management screen.

Hell Galaxy now saves separate module loadouts for each hull, so players can swap ships without losing builds. Hell Galaxy 1.5 also reworks trading, inventory, space stations, scanner feedback, and cockpit monitors. Hell Galaxy moves from Unreal Engine 5.4 to 5.8, adds Turkish support, and keeps existing saves compatible.. Among the major changes to the title is the ability to customize their ships, which was apparently lacking in many ways, prompting a refresh they've called the Chop Shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dark sci-fi space combat RPG has also been given a redesign of several interfaces, improved space stations for you to check out, new cockpit features, and a plethora of other upgrades. We have the full notes below along with some images of what they changed, as the update is live. At the heart of V1.5 is a complete rebuild of how players customize and manage their ships.