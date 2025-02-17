Helio Castroneves Crashes Out of Daytona 500

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves's Daytona 500 debut ended prematurely with a crash on Lap 72. Despite the disappointment, Castroneves expressed a desire to learn more about stock car racing and return to the track.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves got a crash course — literally — in stock-car racing at Daytona International Speedway. Castroneves was involved in a seven-car wreck on Lap 72 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night, ending another race in a mangled mess of sheet metal. The former “Dancing with the Stars” winner also shared his thoughts on the incident. “Disappointed, of course, because I was learning so much,” Castroneves said.

“It’s incredible when you have more laps into it; you understand the airflow, the guys, saving fuel. There was some sketchy moments. What a shame. I wish I was still out there. There’s still more to understand, more to learn. I’m starting to get a little more comfortable with the whole process,” he added.





