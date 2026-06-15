A helicopter carrying singer Oliver Tree collided with another in Brazil, resulting in the deaths of six people. The incident has marred the celebrations in New York City, where the Knicks have won their first championship in 53 years.

A helicopter carrying singer Oliver Tree collided with another in Brazil , resulting in the deaths of six people. The incident has marred the celebrations in New York City , where the Knicks have won their first championship in 53 years.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC fight event on the White House lawn. Energy experts predict that oil and gas supplies may take months to return to normal after the Iran deal. A live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag, and a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is facing an uncertain future.

The OB-GYN group has made vaccine recommendations for the first time, and a new Medicaid rule has left patients worried about proving their illness. Anthropic has pledged $200 million to research the economic impact of AI, and experts are exploring the implications of UFOs on religion. In other news, a girl in southern Lebanon looks towards an Israeli drone flying overhead, and a gallery showcases today's top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.

Featherweight fighters Diego Lopez and Steve Garcia fought at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, and President Donald Trump attended the event. Protesters held a rally at Lafayette Square prior to the UFC fights, and students danced at the Debutantes' Ball in St. Petersburg, Russia. Dancers performed at the Bali Arts Festival in Indonesia, and Palestinians cleared the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip





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Helicopter Crash Brazil New York City Knicks President Donald Trump UFC Fight Oil And Gas Supplies Iran Deal Live Frog In Salad Dog Statue OB-GYN Vaccine Recommendations Medicaid Rule Anthropic AI Research Ufos And Religion

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Singer Oliver Tree listed as passenger in Brazil helicopter collision, police sayTwo helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said. Police say they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

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Singer Oliver Tree dies after helicopter crash in Brazil—What we knowKnown for his eccentric style, genre-blending sound, and comedic persona, Tree built a massive global following.

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Singer Oliver Tree presumed dead after helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilOliver Tree, 32, was among six people killed when two helicopters collided in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The musician recently performed in São Paulo.

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American singer Oliver Tree listed aboard helicopter involved in fatal midair collision in BrazilTwo helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city’s western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said.

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