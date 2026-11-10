Helicopter makes emergency landing in Bayonne, N.J., Port Authority says

A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Port Jersey Port Authority Marine Terminal in Bayonne Tuesday morning, according to the Port Authority.

A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Port Jersey Port Authority Marine Terminal in Bayonne Tuesday morning, according to the Port Authority. The FlyNYON helicopter landed just outside the Port Liberty Container Terminal, the Port Authority said.

There were no injuries. A piece of the helicopter's tail is visible after an incident on Nov. 10, 2026 in Bayonne, N.J. Video from the scene shows a helicopter in a roadway with a portion of its tail broken off, lying on the ground nearby. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell 206 helicopter landed on the road"after the pilot reported a possible engine issue.

Advertisement

" According to air traffic control audio from LiveATC.net, the helicopter pilot declared a mayday, saying the helicopter had an engine out. "The goal of a pilot going through any situation where they have a possible engine issue to get the helicopter on the ground safely and remain upright, and that's what happened here in Bayonne," Chopper 2's Jim Smith said.