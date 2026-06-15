Helicopter Crash in Rio de Janeiro Leaves Six Dead

A helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro's western zone has resulted in the deaths of all six people on board. The incident is currently under investigation, with the cause of the crash remaining unknown.

A helicopter crash ed in Rio de Janeiro's western zone on Sunday morning, killing all six people on board. The Military Fire Department stated that the helicopter crash ed on the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, causing a fire that was subsequently extinguished.

According to police, American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was listed as one of the passengers, but the bodies of those killed in the crash have not been identified. Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, and posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood. Argentine streaming channel Blender announced that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, also known as Gaspi, was on board one of the helicopters.

The channel expressed its condolences for the loss, stating that Gaspi's art, magic, and sensibility would be deeply missed. A witness, Fernandes de Freitas, who works as a tire repair worker, reported seeing one of the helicopters in flames after the midair collision, and observed a passenger jumping out of the other aircraft before it hit the ground. The incident is currently under investigation, and the cause of the crash remains unknown





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Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Oliver Tree Gaspar Prim Díaz Gaspi

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