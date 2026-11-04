Helicopter Crash in Miami Bay Kills One and Injures Two

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne on November 4, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. The NTSB is leading the investigation into the incident.

A fatal aviation accident occurred in Florida when a private helicopter plunged into the waters of Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne on Wednesday morning. Emergency responders rushed to the scene following reports of the crash, which took place just after 11:00 am local time. The incident resulted in the death of one person while two others sustained injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

Crash Details and Aircraft Identification

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Robinson R44 helicopter carrying three people on board. The plane went down at approximately 11:15 am east of Miami Executive Airport. FlightAware data indicates that a helicopter of the same model experienced a rapid altitude drop over the bay at the time of the event. The aircraft had departed from North Perry Airport at 10:48 am before its final descent into the water.

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Emergency Response and Medical Evacuation

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that three patients were extracted from the water by ground rescue units from the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue. These teams transported the victims to a designated landing zone where MDFR Air Rescue helicopters airlifted them to a main trauma center. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast confirmed their presence at the scene around 11:30 am to assist with recovery operations.

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Official Statements and Investigation Plans

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced it will lead the investigation into the November 4 crash. Officials stated that the FAA and NTSB will provide all updates regarding the cause of the accident. Aerial footage captured by local news outlets showed officials standing near a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body. Other images depicted a man being taken away from the scene on a stretcher by authorities.

Context of Recent Regional Aviation Incidents

This tragedy follows closely after a Learjet 60 crash in West Palm Beach on Sunday that killed nine people. That earlier incident involved pilot Jeff Gregory and copilot Nathalia Filgueiras along with tech tycoon Adam Robinson and his family. The Robinson family was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas for a birthday celebration when their jet encountered severe turbulence and ice accumulation.