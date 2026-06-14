Helicopter Collision in Rio de Janeiro Kills Six, Sparks Electric Vehicle Fire

A mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro resulted in six fatalities and a fire that destroyed numerous electric cars. The accident highlights aviation safety concerns and the challenges of combating battery-related fires in urban settings.

A devastating mid-air collision between two helicopters in western Rio de Janeiro resulted in the deaths of at least six people, all crew members, and sparked a major fire at an electric car dealership.

The accident occurred in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood, where the aircraft crashed into the parking lot, engulfing approximately 20 electric vehicles in flames. Firefighters and emergency responders faced significant challenges due to the nature of the electric vehicle fire, which involved lithium-ion batteries that release toxic gases and require substantial water to extinguish. Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere confirmed that foreign nationals were aboard one of the helicopters, though specific details were not provided.

Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras of the fire service noted that debris was scattered hundreds of meters away, complicating the initial investigation, and that the crash's location in a parking area likely prevented a higher casualty count given nearby residences. This incident underscores the risks of small aircraft operations in urban environments and adds to Brazil's concerning aviation safety record, with 84 accidents and 25 fatalities already reported in 2026 prior to this event





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Helicopter Collision Rio De Janeiro Brazil Aviation Accident Electric Vehicle Fire

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