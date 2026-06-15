A helicopter carrying singer Oliver Tree crashed in Brazil, killing six people. The incident occurred as New York City was celebrating the Knicks' first championship in 53 years. President Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC event at the White House, and a tentative deal has been reached to end the Iran war.

A helicopter carrying singer Oliver Tree collided with another aircraft in Brazil , resulting in the deaths of six people. The incident occurred as New York City was celebrating the Knicks ' first championship in 53 years, a moment that was marred by mayhem.

Meanwhile, in the White House, President Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC event, which brought its trademark mayhem to the occasion. In other news, a tentative deal has been reached to end the Iran war, causing stocks to soar and oil prices to fall.

Additionally, a live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag, and a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, with the incident captured on camera. Furthermore, a photo captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and solar power has hit new milestones in the US despite President Trump's efforts to boost coal over clean energy.

Challenging one's brain is also crucial for maintaining its health, and a new Medicaid rule has raised concerns among patients who are too sick to work. Finally, a photo of Rong Chhun, a prominent Cambodian opposition politician, was taken as he interacted with his supporters outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday, June 15, 2026





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Helicopter Crash Oliver Tree Brazil New York City Knicks UFC White House President Trump Iran War Solar Power Clean Energy Challenging Brain Medicaid Rule Rong Chhun Cambodian Opposition Politician

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Singer Oliver Tree dies after helicopter crash in Brazil—What we knowKnown for his eccentric style, genre-blending sound, and comedic persona, Tree built a massive global following.

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American Singer Oliver Tree Dies in Helicopter Crash in BrazilOliver Tree, a 32-year-old American singer and internet star, has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with five other people. The crash occurred above an electric car dealership on Sunday morning, and officials are still investigating the cause. Tree had been in Brazil for a week, enjoying a break from his world tour, and had shared poignant footage of himself playing football, cooking, and singing with local influencers on social media. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow content creators, with British YouTube star KSI paying tribute to his friend, saying he felt 'genuinely sick' on hearing the news.

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Helicopter collision in Brazil kills 6 including singer Oliver TreeA helicopter carrying singer Oliver Tree collided with another in Brazil, resulting in six fatalities. Other headlines include New York City celebrating the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, UFC event at the White House for President Trump's 80th birthday, and various other news on energy, health, AI, and soccer.

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