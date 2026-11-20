Helen Skelton clarifies her relationship status with co-star Gethin Jones during the Royal Television Society Awards in Manchester, dismissing dating speculation.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones appeared together at the Royal Television Society Awards held at The Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on Friday night. The event honored excellence in television programming, production craft, journalism, and emerging student talent, drawing a significant crowd of industry stars. The presence of the Morning Live co-hosts reignited public speculation regarding their personal relationship status.

Clarifying The Dating Speculation

Skeltton, age 43, and Jones, age 48, have been the center of ongoing rumors for months about whether they are seeing each other behind the scenes. Skelton previously addressed this mounting speculation in September when she told The Times that the reports were wild. She stated, "We're not. We work together; he's one of my best friends." She further clarified that she does not use dating apps, noting that her father often confuses her use of Vinted with Tinder.

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Stakeholder Positions On The Rumors

Jones and Skelton's co-hosting duties on Morning Live have fueled a buzz that intensified after they appeared together at ITV's Pride of Britain event in October 2025. Their proximity at a glitzy Royal Television Society bash in Manchester shortly after caused their co-stars to express surprise. The couple was also photographed in June at a spa near Jones's home in Cheshire, which is approximately 110 miles from Skelton's residence in Cumbria, keeping the rumor mill active.

Personal Context And Professional History

Skeltton's personal life has undergone significant changes since she was left devastated in April 2022 when her husband of eight years, rugby player Richie Myler, left the family home. This occurred just four months after she gave birth to their third child, Elsie. Myler subsequently moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill. Meanwhile, Jones has previously dealt with the fallout from his 2011 split from opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

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Impact On Morning Live And Future Outlook

Both presenters have anchored Morning Live full-time since its relaunch in January 2024. The program was originally established by BBC bosses three years prior to rival ITV's This Morning. Their onscreen chemistry has been instantly popular with viewers, leading to frustration among ITV executives for not securing Skelton for their network earlier. Skelton has maintained that they are simply work friends who have known each other for 25 years.

Other Notable Attendees At The Event

The Royal Television Society Awards featured a diverse array of television personalities on the red carpet. Soap opera stars Jennifer Metcalfe, Jorgie Porter, and Samia Longchambon attended alongside Kym Marsh and her fiancé Tom Dickinson. Other notable attendees included Hattie Dynevor, Tina O-Brien, Sally Nugent, and Stephanie Waring, all of whom showcased distinct fashion choices for the annual celebration of television excellence.