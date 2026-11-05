Helen Mirren Switches From Military Workout To Yoga At 81

Dame Helen Mirren reveals she has stopped her exhausting Royal Canadian Air Force exercises. The Oscar-winning actress now prioritizes gentle yoga for her daily fitness routine at age 81.

Dame Helen Mirren has officially retired her long-standing military fitness regimen in favor of a gentler approach to physical health. The celebrated Oscar-winning actress, who is 81 years old, disclosed that she no longer adheres to the demanding Royal Canadian Air Force exercise program that she championed for decades. Instead, she now focuses on relaxing yoga sessions as her primary method for maintaining wellness.

Discontinuing The Intense XBX Program

Dame Helen Mirren explained that she has completely abandoned the 12-minute military workout because she found the routine to be too exhausting for her current lifestyle. For years, she was a vocal proponent of the XBX programme, a rigorous physical training system originally developed for women in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the 1950s. Despite having touted this specific high-intensity method as her secret to staying fit throughout her seventies and into her eighties, she recently admitted that the strain was no longer sustainable for her body.

Also read A Talent for Murder Review Helen Mirren Plays Patricia Highsmith

Adopting A Softer Yoga Routine

The actress stated that she now incorporates approximately ten to fifteen minutes of yoga into her daily schedule to stay active. This shift represents a significant change from her previous strict adherence to a stretching and toning regime that required five exercises for men and ten for women to be completed within a strict twelve-minute window. The old routine included demanding movements such as push-ups, sit-ups, running on the spot, and arm circling to target all muscle groups without the need for gym equipment. Dame Helen Mirren noted that the new yoga practice offers a softer, more manageable way to remain fit without the intense physical toll of the previous military-style drills.

History Of The 12 Minute Fitness Method

Dame Helen Mirren first began promoting the Royal Canadian Air Force fitness plan in 2014 when she discussed her health strategies during her sixties. She described the program as a system where participants must complete exercises within twelve minutes and only advance to harder levels once they master the initial targets. She told Hello! magazine at that time that she would restart the plan whenever she felt her fitness levels slipping, noting that she is not very fit and had not done the exercises for months or even years prior to restarting. She mentioned that just two weeks of this gentle exercise could make her feel strong enough to consider joining a gym.

Advertisement

Personal Views On Body Image And Aging

Aside from her workout changes, Dame Helen Mirren has spoken candidly about her relationship with her body and diet. She confessed to being a classic yo-yo dieter who fluctuates by ten pounds, noting she is currently at the top end of that range and aiming to return to the bottom. She also reflected on a famous 2008 photograph of her wearing a red bikini on a beach in Italy, a image that cemented her reputation as a sex symbol at age 62. She has stated that the flattering photo will haunt her because it does not reflect her actual appearance, asserting that she looks like a woman in her sixties and has always felt awkward in swimwear.

Commitment To Daily Discipline

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Dame Helen Mirren reiterated her belief in the Canadian Air Force regime, describing it as a twelve-minute daily habit that starts easy but becomes more challenging. She admitted that she never progressed past the second level of difficulty and identified herself as incredibly lazy, requiring constant self-discipline to pull herself back into exercising. Although she no longer performs the intense military drills, she continues to emphasize the importance of daily movement. Her transition to yoga highlights a pragmatic adjustment to aging, prioritizing sustainability and relaxation over extreme physical exertion as she navigates her eighties.