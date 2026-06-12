Helen Mirren Supports Tom Hardy Amidst 'MobLand' Firing Rumors

Despite reports suggesting Tom Hardy's firing from 'MobLand', co-star Helen Mirren expresses her eagerness to work with him again, praising his talent and dismissing rumors of on-set friction. Meanwhile, other entertainment news includes casting updates, project announcements, and streaming successes.

Helen Mirren has publicly expressed her support for Tom Hardy amidst rumors of his firing from the Paramount+ series 'MobLand'. Speaking at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, where she received a lifetime achievement award, Mirren was asked about her willingness to continue working with Hardy.

Her response was unequivocal: 'Absolutely. In a f--king heartbeat,' she said, dismissing any notions of lasting on-set friction between the two actors. Mirren, who has appeared alongside Hardy in the Guy Ritchie-linked crime drama for two seasons, offered a perspective shaped by her decades-long career in the industry. She acknowledged that different actors have different working methods and processes, and as long as the results on screen are fantastic, she is 'totally chilled' with how an actor prepares.

Mirren praised Hardy, describing him as a 'very special person' and expressing her genuine support for him. Despite initial reports suggesting that Hardy had been fired from the show due to clashes with showrunner Jez Butterworth during Season 2 production, a source later confirmed that no formal dismissal had taken place.

The source claimed that 'Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,' with discussions about his possible involvement in future episodes still active. This news comes as a relief to fans of the series who were concerned about Hardy's potential departure.

Meanwhile, other entertainment news includes Cynthia Erivo starring in a new action thriller film backed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, DCU star Jason Momoa teasing a potential R-rated Lobo spin-off movie, Dwayne Johnson opening up about his Oscars snub, Amy Adams' new thriller series making a strong start on Apple TV, and a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite landing their next major role in a Western series. Additionally, Disney+ is expanding its library with the director's cut version of a divisive 2008 sci-fi movie from 20th Century Fox, and a popular face from MobLand has joined The Magnificent Seven TV show remake on MGM+





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Helen Mirren Tom Hardy Mobland Paramount+ Guy Ritchie Jez Butterworth Cynthia Erivo Jason Momoa Dwayne Johnson Amy Adams Law & Order: SVU Disney+ The Magnificent Seven

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