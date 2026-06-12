Helen Mirren shows support for Tom Hardy amidst MobLand drama

Helen Mirren has seemingly weighed in on the rumors that her MobLand costar Tom Hardy was fired from the show. In a public show of support, Mirren praised Hardy for his acting skills and claimed that she was fine with an actor going through their own methods to achieve great results on camera.

Helen Mirren seemingly weighed in on the rumors that her MobLand costar Tom Hardy was fired from the show. The public show of support comes after multiple reports about alleged drama behind the scenes.

Mirren, 80, praised Hardy, 48, for his acting skills and claimed that she was fine with an actor going through their own methods to achieve great results on camera. Mirren shared a photo of Hardy on Instagram on May 28, alongside the caption, 'Love you now and always, Helen.

' Her statement is a departure from previous reports which suggested that Hardy was late to set, asked to give notes on the script and attempted to change dialogue. Despite these allegations, a source close to production stated that 'the door is not closed for season 3 and things are being worked through creatively.

' This comes as no surprise given Paramount+'s success with shows about antiheroes on the wrong side of the law. The debut of MobLand, a new crime series starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, continues this trend. The show follows Harry Da Souza, a character played by Hardy, as he is thrust into a mob war between two of London's rival gangs. This new development adds to the already intense storyline, and fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome





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