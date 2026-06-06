The festival, which has been instrumental in building the event from scratch and turning it into one of the Arab world’s most prominent festivals and the top movie market in the MENA region, is set to unveil its lineup.

Helen Mirren , Russell Crowe , Scott Eastwood Set for Italy’s Taormina Film Festival That Unveils Lineup Mixing Crowdpleasers , More Esoteric Movies after playing an instrumental role in building the event from scratch and, over the course of five editions, turning it into one of the Arab world’s most prominent festivals and the top movie market in the MENA region.

The Red Sea fest and market held in city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea’s eastern shore, was established in 2019, with its inaugural edition taking place in 2020, two years after Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year ban on commercial movie theaters.

'Transformers' Attraction to Launch in Brazil This Year as Hasbro Expands Global Experiences Biz In its second year, the Red Sea fest hosted nearly 40,000 filmgoers and more than 4,000 film professionals over 10 days in December 2022 and boasted a jury hosted by Oliver Stone. For the 2023 edition, subtitled “Your Story, Your Festival,” Pandya Malhotra and her team secured Baz Luhrmann as president of the jury and a lineup of films including Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters” and director-star Maïwenn’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” co-starring Johnny Depp, one of the 170 films supported by the Red Sea Fund.

Last year Sean Baker presided over the jury of a star-studded edition of the Red Sea fest that kicked off with Dakota Johnson, Uma Thurman, Ana de Armas, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and Michael Caine among stars on the red carpet.

“After seven incredible years and five remarkable editions of the Red Sea International Film Festival, I leave with immense pride in everything we have built together,” Pandya Malhotra said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to be part of the Foundation’s journey from the very beginning and to witness its growth into a globally respected institution,” she added.

“I am deeply grateful to our Chairwoman Jomana Al Rashid, CEO Faisal Baltyour, our leadership, partners, filmmakers, colleagues, and the wider film community whose passion and commitment have helped shape this success. While I am excited about the next chapter, the Red Sea Film Foundation will always hold a very special place in my heart,” Pandya Malhotra continued.

Last year’s edition of the Red Sea fest was also the first one held under the watch of Saudi Arabian film industry pioneer Faisal Baltyuor who in May, 2025, was appointed CEO of the Red Sea Foundation that oversees the festival as well as the Red Sea Fund, and its year-round Red Sea Labs. It is believed that Baltyuor’s vision for the fest going forward clashed with Pandya Malhotra’s mode of operation, according to sources.

Baltyour commented: “Shivani has played an important role in the Foundation’s journey, working alongside a talented team of Saudi and international professionals to help shape its growth. We thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in the next chapter of her career.

” Pandya Malhotra, who has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry – and prior to the Red Sea fest managed the now defunct Dubai Film Festival – recently ventured into film production as executive producer of Yemeni-Scottish director Sara Ishaq’s Yemen-set drama “The Station” that in May premiered positively from the Cannes Critics’ Week. LISTEN: ‘Mother Mary’ Shows Box Office Promise, ‘Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’ Not So Much; CinemaCon Buzzes About Windows and Warner Bros.

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