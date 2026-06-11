Helen Mirren dismisses Tom Hardy MobLand feud rumors

Helen Mirren, who stars in the crime thriller series MobLand, downplays the feud rumors between herself and Tom Hardy, who also stars in the show. She expresses her admiration for Hardy and dismisses the notion of a feud, stating that she would work with him again in a heartbeat.

Helen Mirren downplays those Tom Hardy MobLand feud rumors . Though a major viewership hit for Paramount+, the crime thriller series executive produced by Guy Ritchie has faced challenges behind the scenes in recent weeks, with reports alleging that Hardy had been fired after clashes with producers and with Mirren.

Ahead of the MobLand season 2 premiere later this year, subsequent reports shared that Hardy has not been fired, but questions remain about the show's future beyond the next season. Speaking with Variety, Mirren makes her admiration for Hardy clear, dismissing the notion that there is some lingering feud between them, as has been reported. She shared the following comment when asked if she'd work with Hardy again: 'Absolutely. In a fucking heartbeat.

I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor. Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there.

Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.

' Mirren then comments on the show's future, admitting that a 'challenging' creative process won’t stop the series from returning: 'When you have powerful artistic people working together, the creative process is challenging. People will get their knickers in a twist as we say. We will go forward, absolutely, and it will be even better.

' More to come... 404 9.3/10 MobLand 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Crime Drama Release Date March 30, 2025 Network Paramount+ Directors Daniel Syrkin 9 Images Close Cast See All Creator(s) Ronan Bennett Powered b





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Helen Mirren Tom Hardy Mobland Feud Rumors Challenges Behind The Scenes Creative Process Powerful Artistic People Working Together Series Returning

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