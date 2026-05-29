Helen Mirren Backs Tom Hardy Amid MobLand Firings Rumors

Helen Mirren has publicly displayed her full support for Tom Hardy on Instagram, despite rumors that he was fired from MobLand over clashes with producers on set.

Helen Mirren has broken her silence on rumors Tom Hardy was fired from MobLand over a series of clashes with producers on set. The British actor, 48, who plays the role of fixer Harry Da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen, is reportedly not returning for the upcoming third season.

However, despite the claims, Helen has publicly displayed her full support for Tom on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Tom on Thursday, Helen, 80, wrote: Love you now and always. Insiders claim Tom was accused of repeatedly arriving late for work - a trait that is said to have sparked shouting matches with Charlize Theron when they filmed Mad Max: Fury Road. His behavior left the actress scared s***tless, it was later claimed.

A source close to the MobLand project has claimed that the actor was late and had pushed to change some lines during filming. He also apparently offered notes on the script without being asked. Helen Mirren has broken her silence on rumors Tom Hardy was fired from MobLand over a series of clashes with producers on set.

However, despite the claims, Helen has publicly displayed her full support for Tom on Instagram and shared a post which read: Love you now and always. Helen, Guy Ritchie and Tom pictured at the premiere last year. One source claimed that he was frustrated that the series was becoming more about his co-stars Helen and Pierce. And tensions with producer Jez Butterworth apparently led to threats from Mr Butterworth to quit himself.

The Puck newsletter said: I'm told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three. It's time you knew the truth I'm Katie Hind, Consultant Editor Showbusiness, and I have met some real characters in my 20 years in the business. One celebrity threatened to slap me. Another sent me vile sexual texts.

Many have used words I cant repeat here. Ive heard it all in my time, and now you should know the truth. Sign up to our Spotlight newsletter for free and Ill reveal the 20 rudest celebs Ive ever met. The report also blamed clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of season two.

The Puck newsletter, written by former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni, claims producers could not continue to deal with Toms alleged behavior. Back in December, source told The Mail on Sunday Helen was getting increasingly frustrated at the actors attitude on set. You can read the full story here. It is not the first time Tom has been involved in tensions on set - and not clear yet how he will be written out of MobLand.

There were apparently rows while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, in which he fought with his co-star Charlize. Reports at the time claimed the actors were involved in screaming rows over his lateness. The gritty series follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce and Helen as they battle a rival syndicate threatening their empire. Puck News reported Paramount and Tom declined to comment when approached.

The Daily Mail has contacted Toms representatives for comment. It was previously claimed Tom was set to take a sabbatical after filming finished on MobLand, due to needing to have a rest. He told Esquire UK: Ive had two knee surgeries now, my discs herniated in my back. Ive got sciatica as well.

And I have that is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?!

And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. Its all falling to bits now, and its not going to get better. Tom allegedly clashed with Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max - Fury Road in 2015 - over lateness and a source has claimed tardiness remains an issue for Tom. While filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, in which he fought with his co-star Charlize, even engaging in a screaming row over his lateness.

He later admitted that he was not ready for the role and she deserved better. In 2022 Tom responded to reports that Charlize felt threatened by his behavior on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. The pair worked together on the movie but had such an explosive relationship on set that they were often involved in intense shouting matches, with Charlize calling Tom a f***ing c*** after he made her wait on set for hours.

Charlize also had a female producer be with her at all times as protection as she was scared s***less by aggressive Tom, according to New York Times columnist Kyle Buchanans book. Addressing the tension Hardy had admitted to Buchanan: In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me.

Thats something that cant be faked. Id like to think that now that Im older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Mirren Tom Hardy Mobland Pierce Brosnan Charlize Theron Mad Max: Fury Road

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MobLand’s Helen Mirren Responds To Tom Hardy Feud Rumors After Season 3 Firing ReportsMirren breaks silence on Tom Hardy controversy.

Read more »

Dame Helen Mirren Harassed by Pro-Palestine Activist in LondonDame Helen Mirren, an 80-year-old Oscar-winning actress, was accosted in the street by a pro-Palestine stranger who called her an evil Zionist bitch.

Read more »

Antisemitic Far-Left Activist Identified for Abusing Helen MirrenTom Carroll, a far-left activist with a history of antisemitic online posts, was identified as the individual who verbally abused actress Dame Helen Mirren and her husband in London, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch'. The incident was captured on video and reposted by an Instagram account linked to Carroll. Carroll has a record of criminal behavior including an assault on an elderly woman and has promoted neo-Nazi propaganda and conspiracy theories.

Read more »

Helen Mirren breaks silence on Tom Hardy ‘MobLand’ drama amid their reported beefThe update comes after Hardy was reportedly fired from the Paramount+ series after sources claimed he and Mirren were involved in an onset feud during filming.

Read more »