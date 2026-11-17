Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan attended a MobLand cast dinner in London. Tom Hardy was absent. Rumors of tension persist but stars defend unity.

Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan celebrated a significant milestone for the hit crime drama MobLand by attending an exclusive cast dinner at London's Soho Mews House this past Saturday evening. The glamorous gathering marked the beginning of production for the highly anticipated third series of the Guy Ritchie-directed show. Executive producer Guy Ritchie was also present to join his cast members in celebrating the ongoing success of the Paramount+ hit.

The star-studded event featured attendees adhering to a strict black and dark grey dress code while enjoying wine and champagne. Dame Helen, eighty-one, stood out in a striking black fishnet-effect outfit with sheer patterned sleeves and a white collar. She wore her hair in her signature blunt bob with a fringe while mingling warmly with her colleagues. Pierce Brosnan, seventy-three, looked dapper in a grey suit and an open-necked white shirt, accompanied by his wife Keely and fellow co-star Anson Boon.

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The evening added fresh fuel to ongoing speculation regarding Tom Hardy, the forty-nine-year-old leading man who remained conspicuous by his absence from the Saturday gathering. His non-appearance had previously intensified reports of behind-the-scenes tensions involving the series co-creator Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser. Rumors suggested that Hardy's behavior on set frustrated colleagues, with claims that the production team was frequently left waiting for hours while he remained in his trailer.

Speculation had even arisen earlier this year that Hardy might not return for a third series of the popular crime drama. Dame Helen Mirren was quick to defend her co-star by sharing a photograph of him on Instagram with the message, Love you now and always, Helen. She later clarified that her post reflected her genuine affection for Tom rather than just a defensive response to rumors. She emphasized that false rumors should be knocked on the head as soon as possible.

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Pierce Brosnan also dismissed the reports of discord as a bit of a storm in a teacup. He stated openly that he loves Tom Hardy and is a massive fan of the man's work. These public statements from the veteran actors aimed to quell the growing narrative of instability within the production team, reassuring fans and the industry about the show's internal dynamics.

The trio had previously reunited at the show's second-series premiere in London in September, where Hardy insisted there was no firing, walking away, or arguments. Dame Helen emphasized their professional relationship, telling TheWrap that they are professionals who get on with it. She added that they love each other and support one another to ensure the show is its very best.

MobLand, directed by Guy Ritchie, follows the bloody power struggles of the Harrigan crime family. Hardy plays crime fixer Harry Da Souza, while Mirren and Brosnan star as formidable matriarch Maeve and patriarch Conrad. The second series is currently streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes arriving every Friday. The ten-episode run of the second series is due to conclude on November 20.

Dame Helen Mirren revealed in a recent Radio Times interview that work on the third series was due to begin this week. This confirms that Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Mirren are all set to return for the upcoming season. The production's continuation signals a definitive end to the rumors of Hardy's departure and solidifies the core cast for the future of the Harrigan family saga.