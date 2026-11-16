Helen Haines Discharged From Hospital After Attack That Cost Both Legs

Independent MP Helen Haines has left the hospital four weeks after a car attack in Wangaratta resulted in the amputation of both legs, while suspect Brendan Nugent remains jailed.

Independent federal Member for Indi Helen Haines has been discharged from The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, marking a significant milestone in her recovery from a violent incident that left her in critical condition. The announcement came on Monday, precisely four weeks after she was airlifted to the hospital on October 19, following an alleged vehicular attack in Wangaratta that resulted in the amputation of both her legs.

Haines Stable After Severe Incident

Helen Haines remains in a stable condition as she transitions from acute care to ongoing rehabilitation. The Independent MP for the north-east Victoria electorate was admitted to The Alfred Hospital clinging to life immediately after the crash. Her return to stability comes after a intense medical intervention that focused on saving her life and managing the severe trauma sustained during the collision outside her local office.

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Her husband, Phil Haines, who has been by her side since the incident, was present during the early stages of her parliamentary absence. The couple, married for 40 years, has maintained a strict privacy regarding her health updates, with her office requesting that the media respect the boundaries of their family during this recovery period.

Allega Spender Highlights Haines Priorities

During a recent parliamentary sitting, crossbencher Allegra Spender shared intimate details about Helen Haines' initial recovery, revealing the former victim's immediate priorities upon regaining consciousness. Spender noted that Haines first words upon waking from a coma were not about her own suffering, but expressions of gratitude toward first responders, nurses, and bystanders who assisted at the scene.

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The fellow independent MP emphasized that these early reactions painted a picture of Haines as a benign force within the parliament, defined by empathy and grace. Spender added that Haines was also described as a force for change, underscoring the deep respect colleagues hold for her character despite the horrific nature of the injury.

Brendan Nugent Faces Serious Charges

Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old man, remains behind bars charged with multiple offences related to the attack. Police allege that Nugent deliberately rammed his Toyota LandCruiser into Helen Haines on October 19, an act classified as a serious violent crime against a Commonwealth public official. The charges include dangerous driving causing serious harm and causing harm to a public official.

Investigations into Nugent's motive have revealed conflicting narratives regarding his intentions. While police treat the event as a deliberate attack, sources familiar with the inquiry note that Nugent claims he never intended to drive into the MP. He has reportedly stated that his actions were driven by panic and that he holds no grudge against Helen Haines, despite the severity of the outcome.

Family Connections Under Scrutiny

A complex web of personal relationships has emerged as a central focus of the police investigation into the motive behind the attack. It has been revealed that Nugent's father, Rod Nugent, and his partner, Christine Cunningham, have been friends with Helen Haines for more than two decades. This long-standing connection has prompted investigators to look closely at the dynamics within Nugent's family circle.

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Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed that authorities are investigating whether the attack was a proxy for grievances involving Nugent's family. Commissioner Bush stated that every line of inquiry is open, noting that there have been reports of a significant rift between Nugent and his family, with his father and partner having not had a civil conversation with him in over four years.

Further complicating the familial dynamic, reports indicate that Nugent had not seen his father or his partner in 10 months prior to the attack, having turned up at their home unannained. Police have described Rod Nugent and Christine Cunningham as absolutely cooperating with the investigation as they attempt to establish a clear motive for the violence.

Parliamentary Tributes and Next Legal Steps

The incident sparked an outpouring of unity within the Australian parliament when it sat for the first time a week after the attack. All sides of the house paid heartfelt tributes to Helen Haines, acknowledging her resilience and contributions to public service. Fellow Independent MP Zali Steggall placed an orange cut-out of a cockatoo on Haines' empty seat, describing her as the matriarch of the crossbench.

As the community and political leaders process the event, the legal proceedings against the accused move forward. Brendan Nugent is scheduled to reappear in the Wangaratta Local Court on February 4 for a committal mention hearing. This upcoming date will determine whether the case proceeds to a higher court for trial, keeping the focus on the judicial resolution of the charges filed against him.