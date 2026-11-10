Helen Flanagan Shares Struggles as Single Mum Following Scott Sinclair Split

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan opens up about the emotional toll of co-parenting and living alone after her split from Scott Sinclair, highlighting daily challenges.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has opened up about the intense emotional and physical demands of raising three children alone, describing her recent state as stressed, sad, and lonely. The 36-year-old star revealed the difficulties of single mother hood in a candid video posted to TikTok, showing tender moments with her eldest daughter, Matilda.

Flanagan's Daily Challenges as a Single Parent

Flanagan shared an emotional clip hugging Matilda, who is 11 years old, while adding a caption that read, 'Being a single mum is really hard but not as hard as being in a hard relationship with kids.' The former soap opera star, who shares children with former footballer Scott Sinclair, emphasized that she picked her 'hard' path and believes she will look back positively in the future. She is also the mother of Delilah, eight, and Charlie, five, who are all currently under her primary care.

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Family Tensions and Property Disputes

The split between Flanagan and Sinclair, who were together for 13 years, has been marked by significant disagreement over their Lancashire home. Sinclair reportedly wanted to sell the six-bedroom mansion, which he purchased in June 2021 for 840,000 pounds, while Flanagan wished to remain to provide stability for the children. The divorce proceedings became contentious, with reports indicating a dispute over a 15,000-pound sofa and Sinclair's desire to cease maintenance payments and bills for the property.

Living Conditions and Parenting Demands

Flanagan described her current living situation as chaotic, citing the stress of unpacking boxes and managing the household without her partner's support. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the noise and lack of privacy, noting that she is trying to find time for herself to exercise, attend physiotherapy, and reconnect with friends. The actress also highlighted the challenges of neurodivergence, stating that both she and all three of her children are neurodivergent, which makes regulating behavior particularly difficult during stressful periods.

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Scott Sinclair's Absence and Support Systems

A major source of exhaustion for Flanagan has been the lack of time with her ex-partner, whom she revealed has not seen the children for nearly a month. She noted that she looks forward to a break when the children do reunite with their father, praising her own parents for their essential help with juggling school activities and childcare. Flanagan's parents have stepped in to assist with the logistics of daily life, allowing her to focus on work and personal recovery amidst the upheaval.

Impact of Holiday Breaks on Parental Wellbeing

The strain on Flanagan has been exacerbated by the school holidays, which remove the structured routine provided by schools. She shared frustrations about constant demands from her children, including requests to be wiped, complaints about fighting, and a desire for treats. Despite the tears and exhaustion, Flanagan expressed deep love for her children and gratitude for the memories made, even as she sought small victories like a successful trip to Chester Zoo with her younger two children.