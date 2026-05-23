Helen Flanagan says Scotland felt like home as she watches Celtic win the Scottish Cup with daughter Delilah

Helen Flanagan, a Corrie actress, has said Scotland felt like home as she watched Celtic win the Scottish Cup with her daughter Delilah. The actress shares Delilah, seven, with her ex Scott Sinclair, who played for Celtic F.C between 2016 and 2020. The couple's six-bedroom Lancashire mansion has been sold for £500,000 under the asking price, and Helen has made a thinly-veiled dig about her ex as she said goodbye to the £1million home they shared. Helen has also been at war with Scott over furniture, with things between them turning 'toxic' and Helen now refusing to speak to her former partner.

Helen Flanagan said Scotland felt like home as she and daughter Delilah enjoyed a Celtic match on Saturday, after ex Scott Sinclair forced the sale of their £1M mansion.

The Corrie actress shares Delilah, seven, as well as ten-year-old Matilda and son Charlie, five, with the footballer who played for Celtic F.C between 2016 and 2020. Helen shared snaps as they watched the team beat Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 to win the Scottish Cup. She revealed that Delilah, who was dressed out in the club's kit, was born in Glasgow during Scott's tenure. She captioned the post: 'Amazing day watching Celtic win the Scottish cup.

My Celtic baby. Delilah was born in Glasgow so we will always share a special connection here'.

'Scotland always has such a special place in my heart. They say ‘people make Glasgow’ and I have always felt so at home here'. The Corrie actress shares Delilah, seven, as well as ten-year-old Matilda and son Charlie, five, with the footballer who played for Celtic F.C between 2016 and 2020.

Helen and Scott pictured with Delilah (L) and Matilda (R) at Celtic Park in 2019. Earlier this week Helen made a thinly-veiled dig about her ex as she said goodbye to the £1million home they shared. The former couple, who split in 2022, finally sold the six-bedroom Lancashire mansion for £500,000 under the asking price. Helen took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video with their three children as they prepared to leave the family home.

However, in a jibe at Scott, 37, Helen declared it had 'always been just us four' - despite the footballer having lived at the home too. She wrote in the caption: 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful home (Charlie obviously playing up). It's always been just us, just us 4. I feel like I really found myself in this house and it’s been special.

'There are no words for how much I love you babies and I will always teach you about what is important in life and what’s not and about having morals and integrity and living your lives authentically and being true to yourselves. 'My relationships with all 3 of them will always be my priority and always will be to my last breath. Helen shared snaps as they watched the team beat Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 to win the Scottish Cup.

She revealed that Delilah, who was dressed out in the club's kit, was born in Glasgow during Scott's tenure. Mother and daughter appeared to be having a wonderful time. She captioned the post: 'Amazing day watching Celtic win the Scottish cup. My Celtic baby.

Delilah was born in Glasgow so we will always share a special connection here'.

'There is nothing I wouldn’t do for you 3 x Mummy’s always got it, always x. ' Chelsee Healey wrote in the comments: 'the best mummy', while Stephanie Davis typed: 'Proud of you'. It comes after a source claimed over the weekend that the actress and footballer are at war over furniture with things between them turning 'toxic' and Helen now refusing to speak to her former partner.

'Helen is fuming because the sofa was knackered, the kids ripped it and smeared lipstick all over it, so she spent a fortune having it reupholstered, so rightly believes it’s now hers. 'She feels Scott is just being difficult for the sake of it.

Helen even tried to sell the sofa on her Instagram for £3,950, but Scott saw the post and said: 'hold on, that’s mine, I’m coming to get it', she hit back and said: 'well no, it’s mine'. They went on to tell The Sun: 'Helen said she wasn’t planning to talk to Scott or even look him in the eye, things between them are still toxic. All the conversations about moving and the furniture have mostly been over email.

' Daily Mail has contacted Helen and Scott's representatives for comment. Earlier this week Helen made a thinly-veiled dig about her ex as she said goodbye to the £1million home they shared. View this post on Instagram. After their split in 2022, Helen had apparently wanted to stay in the home however, it was put up for sale for £1.5million in May last year, before being reduced to £1.195million and later just £995,000.

The property is now finally marked as sold on Rightmove, meaning Helen and the couple's three kids - Matilda, ten, Delilah, seven and son Charlie, five - will be saying goodbye to it. It also means Scott - still named as the sole owner on Land Registry documents - will pocket around £155,000 from the sale if it went for the final asking price.

Agents Miller Metcalfe said of the house: 'An exceptional and beautifully presented detached family residence, offering over 5,000 sq. ft of luxurious living space.

'This bespoke home enjoys a commanding position on the edge of the moors, with breathtaking views across reservoirs and open countryside. The property boasts six bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a large kitchen with a breakfast area. It also features a separate study, a playroom, and a utility room. The garden is beautifully landscaped and offers plenty of space for outdoor activities.

The property is located in a desirable area, with good transport links and local amenities nearby. It is a truly unique and special home that offers the perfect blend of luxury and family living





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Helen Flanagan Scotland Celtic Scott Sinclair Delilah Matilda Charlie Footballer Corrie Actress Lancashire Mansion Furniture War Toxic

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