Helen Flanagan Reignites Relationship with Ex-Fiancé Scott Sinclair, Shares Sizzling Photos after Selling Family Home

Helen Flanagan showcased her figure in floral bikinis as she posed for her new Peacocks campaign, aiming to 'nailed it' with their latest swimsuit drop, following the sale of her costly family home last week.

Helen Flanagan showcased her figure in floral bikinis as she posed for her new Peacocks campaign amid reports that she is once again at war with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair , after selling their family home last week.

The actress, 35, looked incredible as she modeled a series of vibrant two-pieces in her garden for the high street brand. She showcased her figure in a stylish £25 pink bikini before slipping into a £24 halterneck swimsuit. She wrote, 'Caption: Swim season is HERE ☀️The cutest swimwear drop of the season @peacocks_fashion absolutely nailed this.

' Her latest sizzling post comes after Helen and her ex-fiancé Scott reignited their 'toxic' feud, although the couple finally managed to sell their former family home last week. Helen and Scott were together for 13 years and welcomed three children together - Matilda, ten, Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, five - before their split in 2022. The break-up became somewhat acrimonious, as Helen wanted to remain in their six-bedroom Lancashire mansion with the kids, while Scott wanted to sell.

The footballer reportedly wanted to stop paying maintenance and bills. Another source claimed that Scott had not found an alternative home and wanted to pocket the money.

However, the sale of the house caused the pair's tumultuous relationship to finally be resolved, as they reunited last week to move Helen and the kids out of the house, looking in good spirits





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Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair Peacocks Campaign Family Home Sale Relapse Of Toxic Relationship

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Helen Flanagan Wishes for 'the fairytale': She Poses in a White Minidress After Selling Family HomeAfter selling her family home and rekindling her feud with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair, Helen Flanagan took to Instagram to share a romantic-style photoshoot. She showcased her incredible figure in a halterneck number with a daring low neckline and lace trim.

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Read more »

Helen Flanagan Wishes for 'the fairytale': She Poses in a White Minidress After Selling Family HomeAfter selling her family home and rekindling her feud with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair, Helen Flanagan took to Instagram to share a romantic-style photoshoot. She showcased her incredible figure in a halterneck number with a daring low neckline and lace trim.

Read more »

Helen Flanagan Reignites Relationship with Ex-Fiancé Scott Sinclair, Shares Sizzling Photos after Selling Family HomeHelen Flanagan showcased her figure in floral bikinis as she posed for her new Peacocks campaign, aiming to 'nailed it' with their latest swimsuit drop, following the sale of her costly family home last week.

Read more »