Helen Flanagan Proves She's Still Got It 13 Years After Wearing Same Plunging Black Dress to FHM 100 Sexiest Women Party

Helen Flanagan has proven she's still got it as she slipped into the same plunging black dress she wore to the FHM 100 Sexiest Women party 13 years ago. The mum-of-three, 35, took to Instagram where she shared a snap of herself modelling the busty, fringed Agent Provocateur number during a night out on holiday. Helen told her fans that she'd found the dress after moving house, with the star delightedly showing off her figure in the sexy outfit.

Helen Flanagan proved she's still got it as she slipped into the same plunging black dress she wore to the FHM 100 Sexiest Women party 13 years ago.

The mum-of-three, 35, took to Instagram where she shared a snap of herself modelling the busty, fringed Agent Provocateur number during a night out on holiday. Helen told her fans that she'd found the dress after moving house, with the star delightedly showing off her figure in the sexy outfit. Beaming proudly for the camera, Helen put on a very busty display as she almost spilled out of her animal print bikini which was visible beneath the low-cut dress.

Another image showed the former Coronation Street actress posing by the pool at night, with the star flashing a hint of legs in the thigh-split dress. Clearly chuffed at how good she looked in the dress after all these years, Helen quipped: Like a fine wine, adding a crying with laughter emoji to prove she wasn't taking herself too seriously.

The stunner also posted a throwback snap of herself in the dress, with the then 22-year-old posing on the red carpet at the FHM bash held at London's Sanderson Hotel in May 2013. The event saw Helen win the FHM Sexiest British Woman award, beating off stiff competition from Michelle Keegan, Kelly Brook, Cheryl and Emily Atack.

Helen, who donned her peroxide locks in a high ponytail and tottered on towering black heels, came third overall in the global poll, behind winner Mila Kunis and runner-up Rihanna. Helen's sizzling snaps come after she declared I feel like I've got me back after jetting to Mykonos for a solo holiday, following her admission that her mother runs her three children's schedules.

The former soap star previously shared that her mother has been a huge help to her family in terms of childcare, as she struggles to look after their washing and extra-curricular activities due to being busy with work. Taking to Instagram, Helen shared a selection of snaps from her trip to the picturesque Greek island, showing off her curves in a low-cut corset dress from Agent Provocateur.

Sitting down for lunch in the sunshine, the star captioned one post: Feel like I've got me back. But despite her time away, Helen still seemed to be missing her three children, as she posted a snap of a FaceTime call with her son Charlie, five. Helen told her fans that she'd found the dress after moving house, with the star delightedly showing off her figure in the sexy outfit.

Helen giggled away as she shared a video of herself enjoying some tea while wearing the old outfit. The event saw Helen win the FHM Sexiest British Woman award, beating off stiff competition from Michelle Keegan, Kelly Brook, Cheryl and Emily Atack. Helen also shared another throwback snap from last year, with the star this time donning an eye-popping plunging pink gown which she wore during her previous visit to Mykonos.

The star shares Delilah, seven, ten-year-old Matilda and son Charlie with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair. Due to her work commitments, single mother Helen has credited her mother Julia with being a huge help with their daily family life. Helen said on the Vanessa Feltz show: I have three children and I really do bring them up with my mum and dad. They help me every day.

This sounds bad but I am always working and I don't even have the class social app, like my mum has the app, she does all the homework. My mum actually runs all my kids' schedules so my mum is amazing. My kids have so many activities, football and stuff and because I'm always working my mum goes Helen you're doing this, you're doing that. She does all my washing, all the uniforms, my mum does all the cooking.

She does everything for me and I would die without her. Vanessa then quipped: Julia is a saint! Helen was recently busy working abroad as she filmed Celebrity Ex On The Beach which aired in April. She was voted off after just four episodes as her co-stars brutally chose to send her home





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Flanagan FHM 100 Sexiest Women Party Agent Provocateur Celebrity News Helen Flanagan's Dress Helen Flanagan's Instagram Post Helen Flanagan's Mother Helen Flanagan's Children Helen Flanagan's Solo Holiday Helen Flanagan's Celebrity Ex On The Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We Drove Audi’s Most Important Cars Ever Built, From the 100 Sedan to the R8Here are Audi’s most important production cars yet, from the 1960s-era 100 sedan to the V-8 powered R8 of 2006.

Read more »

China: 100 humanoid robot to take over household chores in free trialChina's SeeLight S1 humanoid robot has entered real-home testing, marking a major step for embodied AI and domestic robotics.

Read more »

FTSE 100 shrugs off Middle East fears, energy and defensive stocks riseThe FTSE 100 has risen despite fears of a resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, with energy and defensive stocks leading the way. The index has been boosted by the lack of technology stocks, which have suffered a decline since last week's US jobs report. Investors are reassessing allocations and opting for companies with more reliable income streams and dividends, said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

Read more »

Apartment hub with 100-plus units is eyed in San Jose near SAP CenterThe plans for the eight-story apartment building suggest the developers aim to use provisions of SB 330 that are designed to expedite the city’s review process.

Read more »