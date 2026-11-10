Helen Flanagan Opens Up on Stressful Single Motherhood Split from Scott Sinclair

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan reveals the emotional toll of raising three children alone after her split from footballer Scott Sinclair, citing stress, loneliness, and financial disputes.

Actress Helen Flanagan has publicly shared her emotional struggles with single mother hood following her separation from former partner Scott Sinclair. The thirty-six-year-old former Coronation Street star described feeling stressed, sad, and lonely as she navigates life as a solo parent to their three children.

Flanagan took to TikTok to express her feelings in a video where she was seen hugging her eldest daughter, Matilda, who is eleven years old. The actress, who also shares eight-year-old Delilah and five-year-old Charlie with Sinclair, used the platform to candidly discuss the difficulties of raising her children without her partner.

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The Reality of Solo Parenting

Flanagan explained that while being a single mother is difficult, she emphasized that remaining in a troubled relationship was even more challenging for both her and her children. She posted a caption alongside the emotional clip, stating that she picked her current hard because it was the right choice. The actress noted that she performed these duties despite feeling overwhelmed during a particularly tough period.

The former actress, who shares her eldest child Matilda and younger children Delilah and Charlie with the thirty-seven-year-old footballer, revealed that she had not seen her children's father in nearly a month. This separation occurred during the school holiday break, a time that typically brings families together but instead highlighted the distance between the parents.

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Domestic Chaos and Family Support

The stress was compounded by a recent move, which Flanagan described as chaotic due to the sheer volume of unpacking required. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the disorder in her new home, which prevented her from returning professional emails or phone calls. The actress sought support from her own parents, who have been instrumental in helping her manage the children's activities and daily schedule.

Flanagan documented a trip to Chester Zoo with her two youngest children, attempting to create positive memories amidst the turmoil. She noted that her daughter Delilah looked like her in some photographs and expressed gratitude that the children did not argue excessively during the car journey. However, she also shared that she was in tears before leaving home after misplacing her house key, highlighting the mental toll of the situation.

Financial Disputes and Future Plans

The split between the former couple became acrimonious, primarily due to disagreements over their former marital home. Sinclair reportedly wished to sell the property and stop paying maintenance and bills, while Flanagan argued that she had invested significant money into renovating and remodeling the six-bedroom Lancashire mansion. The home was originally purchased by the footballer in June 2021 for £840,000.

Despite the challenges, Flanagan is looking forward to regaining some personal time and stability. She expressed a desire to return to the gym, attend physiotherapy, and tidy her house. The actress also mentioned missing her friends and hoped to attend Pride events during the upcoming bank holiday, signaling her intention to rebuild her social life and find herself again outside of her maternal role.