Helen Flanagan Fears Dying Alone as Single Mum Shares Struggles

Helen Flanagan says she fears dying alone and asks where her happy ever after is, while opening up about single motherhood, school holidays and her ex Scott Sinclair.

Helen Flanagan has said she fears she will die alone as an 'old hag', sharing the worry in a TikTok video in which the 36-year-old actress asked her followers 'Where is my happy ever after?' The post came just hours after she described feeling 'sad and lonely' as a single mum, a message many viewers read as a subtle comment on her former partner, Scott Sinclair, who is 37.

In the video, Helen Flanagan filmed herself wearing a face mask and wrote that growing up on Disney films had left her believing she was a Disney princess. She then asked whether she would ever get married, where her prince was, and whether she would end up alone. She added that she was 'just sharing thoughts', a line that suggested the post was personal rather than a planned statement.

Also read Helen Flanagan Embraces Post-Baby Body Changes at Manchester Awards

Helen Flanagan Questions Her Love Life

Helen Flanagan is currently single. She has not been in a relationship since her split from her boyfriend Ronnie Talbot last year, and her separation from Scott Sinclair took place in 2022, ending a relationship that had lasted 13 years.

Her online posts about romance came alongside a wider reflection on her life as a mother. Helen Flanagan is the mother of Matilda, 11, Delilah, eight, and Charlie, five, all of whom she shares with Scott Sinclair. Her comments about being alone sit alongside messages about the pressure of raising three children on her own during the holidays.

Advertisement

Single Motherhood and School Holiday Strain

Helen Flanagan has spoken openly about how hard single parenting has been during the six-week summer break. Last month, she broke down in tears while describing her struggles, and she called for schools to reopen as the holidays continued.

In an earlier post, she listed the everyday demands she hears from her children, including requests for mummy to have five minutes of peace and reminders that she is a person, not only a parent. She said she was tired but still loved her children deeply and believed many mothers felt the same way during the school holidays.

Helen Flanagan also said that Scott Sinclair had not seen the children in nearly a month. She said she was looking forward to a break once he had them, a remark that highlighted how much of the childcare load she carries without regular support from their father.

Moving Home and Family Support

Helen Flanagan recently moved out of the family home and into a new house, which she described as chaotic. She said there was still a great deal of unpacking to do, with boxes everywhere, and that the disruption had left her unable to return emails or phone calls while looking after her two youngest children.

Advertisement

She spent a day at Chester Zoo with Delilah and Charlie, sharing that Charlie loved the visit because he is fond of animals. She also said that Matilda had settled into secondary school and that her mum had held the fort at home that day. Helen Flanagan credited her parents with helping her manage the children's activities and her work commitments.

Neurodivergence and Plans for the Bank Holiday

Helen Flanagan said she is neurodivergent and believes all three of her children are too, which she described as making it challenging to regulate them when she also struggles to regulate herself. She shared that she had been in tears before leaving the house after misplacing her house key, before Charlie found it in the boot of the car.

Looking ahead, Helen Flanagan said she hoped to get out for the bank holiday, particularly for Pride, and stressed that it was important to fill your own cup. She also said she wanted time for gym sessions, back physiotherapy, a tidy home and time with friends, while acknowledging how much she loves her children and feels grateful for them.