Helen Flanagan Embraces Post-Baby Body Changes at Manchester Awards

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan discusses her journey to body confidence and post-baby changes while attending the This Is Manchester Awards over the weekend.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 36, made a striking appearance at the This Is Manchester Awards held over the weekend, captivating attendees in a shimmering green gown that drew immediate attention. The celebrity, who has been a staple of British soap operas for decades, used the high-profile event not just to showcase her fashion choices but to share a deeply personal message about self-acceptance and maternal body changes with her wide fanbase.

Flanagan's Journey to Body Acceptance

Helen Flanagan openly reflected on her past struggles with body image, admitting that she previously used to be excessively hard on herself regarding physical changes following the birth of her children. The actress, who shares three children with her ex-partner, former professional footballer Scott Sinclair, revealed that her journey to self-love was gradual and required significant mental shifting from criticism to appreciation.

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Flanagan disclosed that after the birth of her youngest child, Charlie, who is now five years old, she noticed specific changes in her physique, particularly noting that her stomach would stick out when wearing tight-fitting clothing. She explained that because Charlie was her third child, these physical alterations were more pronounced, and while this used to annoy her significantly, her perspective has since evolved into one of gratitude for the body's ability to carry life.

Public Sharing of Personal Memories

In a candid display of vulnerability, Flanagan took to Instagram to post a throwback video clip of herself wearing black underwear, which she had filmed when Charlie was a baby. By sharing this archival footage, she highlighted the stark contrast between her current mindset and her past self, captioning the post with an admission that it was quite sad to see how harshly she had judged her own appearance during that period of new motherhood.

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Despite her newfound confidence, Flanagan remained humorous and honest about the practical realities of wearing glamorous attire. She cheekily noted to her followers that she still utilizes shapewear within tight dresses, specifically to enhance her silhouette and give her figure a fuller shape, proving that personal comfort and style choices can coexist with honest self-reflection.

Addressing Criticism and Social Media Trolls

The actress has faced public scrutiny in the past regarding her clothing choices, particularly after responding to critics during the summer by sharing a video of herself in a low-cut corset top that showcased her surgically enhanced assets. Flanagan revealed that she became tired of trolls commenting negatively on her sexy outfits, leading her to preemptively address the criticism by joking that she has never had to buy a drink in her life due to her figure-hugging looks.

During one instance, she filmed herself in the back of a taxi wearing a deeply plunging black corset from the luxury brand Agent Provocateur, complete with a white lace trim. While lip-syncing to a voiceover about how outfits can be either titillating or solely focused on breasts, she mocked the idea that mothers should not dress provocatively, reinforcing her stance that personal freedom in fashion is paramount regardless of maternal status.

Relationship History and Current Life

Flanagan's personal life has undergone significant changes in recent years, including her split from Scott Sinclair in 2022 after a thirteen-year relationship. The couple, who remain co-parents to their ten-year-old daughter Matilda, seven-year-old daughter Delilah, and five-year-old son Charlie, navigated a long public partnership that concluded with mutual respect but separate paths forward in their personal lives.

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Following her separation from Sinclair, Flanagan began dating a construction worker named Robbie, who is 45 years old. The couple was in a relationship through much of the previous year but ultimately ended their romance during the summer of 2025, marking the latest chapter in the actress's evolving personal narrative as she continues to balance motherhood, career, and public visibility.