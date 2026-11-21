Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan opens up about the isolating nature of dating in the public eye, her experiences as a single mother to three children, and her ADHD journey.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has candidly discussed the emotional difficulties of navigating romance while maintaining a high-profile career. The 36-year-old star revealed that her status as a public figure creates significant barriers to forming new relationships, describing the experience as deeply isolating. She spoke openly about these struggles during an interview with the Daily Mail, conducted on behalf of the gambling brand WhichBingo, highlighting the unique pressures faced by celebrity parents.

The Burden of Public Eye Dating

Flanagan explained that her visibility makes it challenging to find genuine connections with potential partners. She noted that dating often feels confined to professional circles, where authenticity is hard to gauge. The actress emphasized that she desires a partner who loves her for her true self, rather than her fame. This constraint limits her pool of eligible suitors and adds a layer of complexity to her personal life. She stated that the isolation is compounded by the demands of her career, which leaves little room for social exploration.

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Life as a Single Mother of Three

As a single mother to three children, Flanagan faces daily logistical and emotional challenges. She shares custody of Matilda, who is 11 years old, Delilah, aged eight, and Charlie, who is five, with her former partner, ex-footballer Scott Sinclair. The couple ended their 13-year relationship in 2022, a split that marked a significant turning point in her life. Flanagan admitted that raising three young children alone is inherently difficult, even without the added stress of her profession. Her recent separation from boyfriend Ronnie Talbot last year has left her single again, intensifying her focus on balancing motherhood with her career.

Defining Qualities in a Future Partner

When considering what she seeks in a future partner, Flanagan prioritizes character over appearance or success. She explicitly stated that physical attractiveness and professional achievements are secondary to having a kind heart. This perspective stems from her desire for a stable and supportive relationship that can accommodate her family life. She joked that the list of things she does not want in a partner is extensive, indicating high standards shaped by past experiences. Her focus remains on finding someone who can offer genuine connection and emotional availability.

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ADHD and Emotional Intensity

Flanagan also shared insights into her neurodivergence, revealing that she has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She posted a series of reflections on her Instagram Stories, describing how ADHD influences her romantic relationships and emotional regulation. She identified as a romantic who falls in love intensely, citing her attachment to Cathy Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights as a cultural reference for her emotional depth. She acknowledged experiencing limerence and rejection sensitivity, traits often associated with ADHD. This self-awareness helps her understand her patterns and manage her expectations in dating scenarios.

Reflections on Past Relationships

Looking back at her history, Flanagan traced her romantic tendencies to her teenage years. She recalled her first boyfriend, Danny, with whom she moved in at age 17. Her long-term relationship with Scott Sinclair, who is the father of her three children, lasted 13 years and included a tattoo of his name at age 19. These experiences highlight a pattern of deep commitment and intensity in her partnerships. She described herself as not being a casual dater, preferring deep emotional bonds. Her openness about these past relationships provides context for her current hesitation and desire for a meaningful connection.

Coping with Stress and Healing

During the transition following her separation from Sinclair, Flanagan admitted to developing unhealthy habits to cope with stress. She noted that addictions are more common among people with ADHD, though she clarified that she does not have an alcohol problem. Instead, she used wine to numb sadness and manage the pressure of raising three children alone. She expressed empathy for those struggling with drug addiction, having witnessed its destructive impact on loved ones. Flanagan emphasized that she is learning to deal with rejection sensitivity and mood fluctuations, aiming for healthier coping mechanisms in her journey toward recovery and new beginnings.