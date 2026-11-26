Helen Flanagan reveals the isolation of dating as a single mother of three, while addressing recent financial moves and her search for genuine connection.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan made a striking appearance at The Beauty Awards this past Monday, showcasing a bold fashion choice in a low-cut, feathered jumpsuit by designer Saffiyyah Paul priced at £310. The 36-year-old actress, who is a mother to three children named Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie, took to her Instagram account to share candid moments from her hotel room before the event. This high-profile appearance comes during a period of significant personal transition for the soap star, who has recently been open about the challenges of her career and personal life.

The Reality of Dating in the Public Eye

Helen Flanagan has explicitly described the experience of dating while in the public eye as deeply isolating, particularly as she navigates life as a single mother. Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail on behalf of WhichBingo, she elaborated on the difficulties of balancing motherhood with her profession as an actress. She noted that finding a partner who loves her for herself is complicated by the limited time she has and the tendency to date within similar social circles.

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The mother of three explained that while she has amazing girlfriends, gay best friends, and her children to support her, the loneliness can be intense. She stated that it is very hard and very, very difficult to maintain a romantic life under such pressures. When asked about what she is not looking for in a future partner, Helen joked that the list is too long, but she emphasized that kindness is the most important quality in a dream man, regardless of someone else's success or appearance.

Reflections on Single Life and Personal Growth

Marking a full year of being single since her split from boyfriend Ronnie Talbot last year, Helen shared a series of thoughtful reflections on her Instagram Story. She admitted that the only time she misses having a boyfriend is when she does not have her kids, adding that she is naturally more of a relationship person. Turning 36 in August, she expressed that while she does not believe being single is a bad thing, it is natural to desire connection.

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Helen made it clear that she refuses to settle unless the connection is right, preferring to be alone rather than in an unsatisfying partnership. She described herself as someone who does not generally enjoy being on her own and prefers the company of close friends or family when her children are not present. She also acknowledged the volatility of her mood, describing herself as either super happy and fun or not great at all.

Financial Shifts and Real Estate Changes

Recent reports indicate that Helen has faced financial adjustments, including the sale of her home shared with ex-partner Scott Sinclair. The Daily Mail revealed that Scott sold the Lancashire property, which Helen had lived in with their children, for £945,000. This final sale price was significantly lower than the original asking price of £1.5 million when the property was first put up for sale. Helen had previously shared that she was forced to sell some of her clothes on Vinted following a string of money troubles.

Following the house sale, Helen posted an Instagram video where she admitted to feeling unsure about herself recently. She mentioned feeling frustrated with work and a strong desire to return to acting, noting that she just wants a job at the moment. She described feeling a bit weird about herself due to the multitude of changes occurring in her life, including her age and the recent move.

Future Uncertainties and Career Aspirations

As she looks toward the future, Helen Flanagan remains undecided about where to settle next. She expressed being in two minds about moving to London, having initially considered buying a home there before deciding against it. She described her recent decisions as all over the place, reflecting a period of uncertainty. Despite the confusion, she remains focused on her career goals.

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The actress stated that she really wants to act and is driven by this professional ambition. Her recent public disclosures highlight the complexity of her situation, blending her professional aspirations with the personal realities of single motherhood and financial management. Her appearance at The Beauty Awards in the distinctive Saffiyyah Paul outfit served as a public reminder of her continued presence in the entertainment industry amidst these personal changes.