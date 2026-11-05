Helen Flanagan Stuns at Manchester Awards After Parking Ticket Clash

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan wore a stunning green gown to the This Is Manchester Awards at Old Trafford Cricket Ground following a viral parking dispute.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan made a glamorous entrance at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday to attend the This Is Manchester Awards, arriving in a striking green sequinned gown. The star stepped out alongside fellow television personalities Jenny Powell and Davinia Taylor for the evening's festivities, which celebrated individuals and organizations with strong ties to the Manchester area. This public appearance marked a significant moment for Flanagan following a week dominated by news of a heated disagreement with a civil enforcement officer.

The actress made a bold entrance wearing the shimmering green dress that caught the attention of photographers and guests alike. She was accompanied by her daughter as they walked into the venue for the ceremony honoring regional contributors. The event served as a backdrop for Flanagan to reconnect with her community and showcase her fashion sense after a challenging few months involving legal and personal stressors.

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The glamorous arrival comes just days after Flanagan took to TikTok to share a recording of her confrontation with a traffic warden who issued a parking ticket for her courtesy car. She explained that she had paid for her parking spot but mistakenly entered a zero instead of the letter 'O' when registering the vehicle. The warden proceeded to issue the citation despite her explanation of the clerical error caused by the courtesy car arrangement.

In the viral video, Flanagan expressed her frustration, telling the camera that she was due her period and warning that she would unleash her wrath on the officer. She described the warden as the most horrible man she had ever met and stated that he deserved her anger. The situation escalated when her daughter, hearing the argument, began to cry and expressed fear that her mother might be arrested by the police.

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Flanagan continued to fume in the recording, insisting that the officer knew about the courtesy car and the minor registration mistake yet still issued the ticket. She repeated multiple times that the warden deserved her absolute wrath, emphasizing her disbelief at his lack of understanding regarding the situation. She told the camera, 'He knew that I'd made a mistake with one letter wrong because I had a courtesy car and he still gave me a ticket... honestly, he got my absolute wrath!'

The incident underscored the stress of the moment for Flanagan, who was visibly agitated while filming herself and her child. She joked about potentially landing herself in hot water due to her outburst but remained firm in her assessment that the ticket was unjustified. The video captured the emotional impact on her daughter, who was terrified by the severity of the interaction with the authority figure.

Flanagan returned to driving in July of the previous year after serving a six-month ban that was imposed in January 2025. During the legal proceedings that led to the ban, she testified that her then-boyfriend Robbie Talbot was driving her Audi Q7, valued at sixty-six thousand pounds, when it was caught speeding on two separate occasions. Despite her claims of financial hardship and the difficulty of arranging taxi transport for her children during the ban period, the court upheld the restriction.

The contrast between her recent legal struggles and her glamorous appearance at the This Is Manchester Awards highlighted her resilience. Attendees such as Jenny Powell in a dark green sequinned dress and Davinia Taylor in a black and yellow lace dress added to the star-studded atmosphere. The event served as a successful recovery for Flanagan, allowing her to step away from the controversy and engage with her local celebrity peers in a celebratory environment.