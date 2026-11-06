Helen Flanagan Dazzles at This Is Manchester Awards Following Traffic Warden Clash

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan stunned in a green sequinned gown at the This Is Manchester Awards, weeks after a viral altercation with a traffic warden.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan commanded attention at the This Is Manchester Awards on Thursday, presenting a striking appearance that contrasted sharply with the recent controversies surrounding her personal life. The television star arrived at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in a stunning green sequinned gown, embodying the glamour expected of a high-profile awards ceremony host.

Flanagan was not alone in her stellar presentation, as she was joined by fellow industry peers Jenny Powell and Davinia Taylor. Powell matched the sartorial elegance of the evening in a dark green sequinned dress, while Taylor brought high spirits to the event wearing a distinctive black and yellow dress featuring a lace trim. The gathering served to celebrate individuals and organizations deeply rooted in the Manchester community, highlighting the cultural vibrancy of the region.

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The glamorous entrance to the awards ceremony came just days after a highly publicized and contentious interaction between Flanagan and a civil enforcement officer. The actress had taken to TikTok on Sunday to document a furious altercation with a traffic warden who issued her a parking ticket. In the viral video, Flanagan warned that hell hath no fury if the individual encountered her wrath, setting the stage for a heated exchange that quickly drew widespread media attention.

According to Flanagan's account shared on social media, the dispute stemmed from a minor administrative error involving her courtesy vehicle. She explained that she had paid for parking in Manchester but mistakenly entered a zero instead of the letter O into the machine due to the specific nature of her courtesy car registration. Despite her assertion that payment was rendered, the traffic warden proceeded to place a ticket on the vehicle, which Flanagan described as an unjust action that she believed targeted her despite the context.

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The confrontation escalated to include Flanagan's young daughter, who was visibly distressed by the scene. The child was heard tearfully expressing fear that her mother might be arrested by the police, a reaction that Flanagan later joked about in hindsight. During the exchange, Flanagan reportedly told the officer he was the most horrible man she had ever met, attributing the situation to karma and insisting that the warden deserved the full force of her anger for issuing the fine despite her claims of prior payment.

This recent clash with local authorities stands in stark contrast to the legal challenges Flanagan faced earlier this year. In January 2025, the former Coronation Street star appeared in court regarding a speeding incident involving her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Talbot. The case centered on allegations that Talbot was driving Flanagan's £66,000 Audi Q7 when it was caught speeding twice, leading to a subsequent investigation into her driving privileges.

The court proceedings resulted in a six-month driving ban for Flanagan, a penalty she received despite her pleas that she was struggling financially and lacked the means to afford taxis for transporting her children to school. The ban lasted until July of last year, marking a significant disruption in her ability to drive. Now, having resumed her normal schedule, Flanagan returned to the spotlight at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, demonstrating a return to professional normalcy amidst the backdrop of recent legal and public relations turbulence.