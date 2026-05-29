Helen Flanagan Credits Mother with Helping with Family Life Due to Busy Work Commitments

Helen Flanagan has credited her mother with being a huge help in her daily family life due to her busy work commitments. The former Coronation Street star has three children with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair and has been open about relying on her mother to help with the children's schedules, washing, and other daily tasks.

Helen Flanagan has credited her mother Julia with being a huge help with their daily family life due to her busy work commitments. The former Coronation Street star, 35, has three children with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair.

She has been open about relying on her mother to help with the children's schedules, washing, and other daily tasks. Recently, Helen was voted off the dating show Celebrity Ex On The Beach after just four episodes. The show, which aired in April, featured a mix of celebrities including Jedward's John Grimes, MAFS UK's Amy Kenyon, TOWIE's Dani Imbert, and Love Island's Toby Aromolaran.

Helen's busy schedule continued with another podcast appearance, as she headed out in Newquay after recording an episode of Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories podcast. The star teamed her low-cut bikini top with a floral embroidered skirt as she made the most of the hot May weather. Helen has also been linked to David Haye in 2023 and dated Robbie Talbot between 2024 and 2025 after her split from Scott.

Despite her busy work commitments, Helen has credited her mother with being a huge help in her daily family life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Flanagan Coronation Street Celebrity Ex On The Beach Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories Podcast David Haye Robbie Talbot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paxton credits Trump in part for Senate primary winTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton credited President Donald Trump’s endorsement for his victory over incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the Senate primary runoff and turned his attention to Democrat James Talarico in the coming general election.

Read more »

'House of the Dragon' Lifts the Lid on One of Its Soon-to-Be Fan-Favorite CharactersTommy Flanagan talks about bringing Roddy the Ruin to season 3 of the HBO series.

Read more »

Helen Flanagan Credits Mother with Helping Manage Busy Schedule and Daily Family LifeFormer Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has credited her mother Julia with being a huge help in managing her busy schedule and daily family life. The 35-year-old actress has three children with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair and relies on her mother to help with their schedules, washing, and other daily tasks.

Read more »

Forza Horizon 6's Autumn Treasure Hunt: Unlock 100,000 Credits in MinaminoExplore the new Autumn playlist in Forza Horizon 6 and discover the Minamino Region treasure hunt that rewards players with 100,000 credits and seasonal points. Fast-travel tips, location guidance, and seasonal reward insights are all covered.

Read more »