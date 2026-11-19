Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan attended the Winter Wonderland opening in Hyde Park with daughter Matilda, following recent emotional social media posts about single motherhood.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, aged 36, attended the Winter Wonderland opening in Hyde Park on Wednesday night, posing for photographs while bundled in a white fur coat alongside her eldest daughter, Matilda, who is 11 years old. The festive event in London brought together a significant roster of celebrities, including Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, Lizzie Cundy, Vogue Williams, Alexandra Burke, and Spencer Matthews, marking a high-profile social gathering amid the holiday season.

Helen Flanagan's Recent Personal Reflections

This public appearance by Flanagan follows a period of intense personal revelation on social media, where she candidly shared her anxieties regarding her future and her current struggles as a single mother. Just days prior to the Hyde Park event, the actress posted a video on TikTok featuring a face mask, in which she expressed feelings of loneliness and questioned whether she would ever find a romantic partner, explicitly asking if she would die alone as an old hag at age 36.

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Hours before that specific post, Flanagan had shared another emotional message on the platform, detailing the heavy burden of single motherhood and the difficulties of navigating recent relationship endings. She reflected on the challenge of choosing the lesser of two hardships, stating that being a single mom is difficult but not as hard as being in a hard relationship while raising children, a sentiment that highlighted the emotional toll she has endured since her split from footballer Scott Sinclair in 2022.

Celebrity Guests and Event Atmosphere

The opening of the Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park served as a backdrop for the celebrities to be seen, with attendees like Myleene Klass opting for comfortable attire that included a white tracksuit and fur coat, while Vogue Williams wore a patterned jacket and brown leggings. The presence of these well-known figures from television and music underscored the event's status as a key social fixture for London's entertainment community during the winter months.

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Flanagan's participation in this high-visibility outing contrasts sharply with the private chaos she described in recent days, including the stress of moving houses and managing her household. She had previously documented a trip to Chester Zoo with her two youngest children, Charlie, aged five, and Delilah, aged eight, where she admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the unpacking and boxes remaining in her new home, noting that her parents provide essential support with juggling the children's activities and her work commitments.

Family Dynamics and Co-Parenting Challenges

The actress shares her three children, Matilda, Charlie, and Delilah, with former partner Scott Sinclair, with whom she was engaged in 2018 after a 13-year relationship before separating in 2022. Flanagan recently opened up about the difficulty of the situation, revealing that Sinclair had not seen his children in nearly a month, which added to her feelings of isolation during the holiday period. She praised her ex-partner's family for their support but highlighted the logistical and emotional complexities of co-parenting three children after a long-term split.

Despite the recent public expressions of stress, Flanagan emphasized the importance of resilience and the love she shares with her children. She noted that Matilda had recently settled into secondary school, a milestone that required significant adjustment for the family, and expressed gratitude for the stability her parents provide. The outing to Winter Wonderland represents a moment of normalcy and celebration for Flanagan and Matilda, offering a brief respite from the ongoing challenges of modern single parenting.