Helen Flanagan Balances Heatwave Beach Trip, Podcast Recording, and Family Life Amid Busy Schedule

Former Coronation Street actress and mother of three embraces a sunny stay in Newquay, Cornwall, while juggling her podcast commitments and hectic diary. She credits her mother for essential childcare support and showcases a relaxed beach outing with her kids.

Helen Flanagan , famed for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street , took full advantage of a recent heatwave by spending a half‑term vacation in the seaside town of Newquay , Cornwall, with her three children.

The 35‑year‑old star was accompanied by her mother, Julia, who she frequently acknowledges as a vital support system in managing daily family duties. In a recent interview, Helen told the Vanessa Feltz show that her mother helps organise her children's schedules, handles laundry and prepares meals, allowing the actress to focus on her demanding work commitments.

"I am always working and I don't even have the class social app, but my mum does it all for me," Helen said, describing her mother as a saint when the commentary followed. The family's holiday was punctuated by a brief but industrious visit to Fistral Beach in the late afternoon.

While the children played and swam on the golden sands, Helen relaxed in a blue triangle bikini paired with colourful patterned shorts and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses to shield her eyes from the relentless sun. The relaxed family moment occurred just after Helen had recorded an episode of Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories podcast, during which she chatted about her recent filming of Celebrity Ex On The Beach and her ongoing work schedule.

The journalist speculates that Helen's busy diary has not eased up even with the vacation, as she was ready to head back to the studio after her seaside outing. Behind the scenes of the beach day, Helen's mother was a steady presence, strolling by her side and likely coordinating activities for the kids-Delilah, aged seven; Matilda, ten; and Charlie, five.

Helen noted the importance of such support, especially with her ex‑partner Scott Sinclair not involved in the day‑to‑day upbringing of the children. She expressed gratitude for her mother's help, describing her as the backbone of the family's daily life.

"She does all my washing, all the uniforms, my mum does all the cooking," Helen repeated. The duo ended their beach excursion with a heartfelt moment, signifying the close bond that keeps the actress's demanding schedule from being overly stressful. Beyond her beach adventures, the news outlet noted Helen's recent television appearances. She finished a stint on the dating show Too Hot To Handle after just four episodes, where producers and fellow contestants decided to send her home.

Helen had been filmed handling a variety of activities and guests, including British pop duo Jedward, MAFS UK's Amy Kenyon, TOWIE's Dani Imbert and Love Island cast members, among others. Despite a swift exit, she remained engaged with the group, sharing affectionate comments about her fellow contestants before leaving the villa. She also remains a public figure in the entertainment industry, with previous media coverage linking her romantically to figures such as David Haye and Robbie Talbot.

In sum, Helen Flanagan's recent half‑term break underscores her ability to balance an intense professional life with the responsibilities of being a mother and managing a career in entertainment. The sunny stroll across Fistral Beach, surrounded by supportive family members and a playful afternoon with her children, served as a reprieve from the relentless demands of her schedule.

Her reliance on her mother for childcare and logistics highlights the important role of family support in enabling famous personalities to maintain an active career while parenting three young children.





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