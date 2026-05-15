Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair Finally Move Out of Luxury Lancashire Home Amid Feud

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and ex-husband Scott Sinclair reunited briefly as they moved out of their £995,000 Lancashire mansion, which sold for £500,000 under the asking price after a bitter feud and multiple price reductions. The couple, who share three children, had originally listed the six-bedroom home for £1.5 million before reducing it to £1.195 million and then £995,000. Despite tensions, Flanagan appeared upbeat during the move, though the split has been contentious, with Scott listed as the sole owner.

Helen Flanagan and her ex-husband Scott Sinclair were spotted reunited after their bitter feud , as they finally moved out of their £995,000 family home in Lancashire.

The former couple, who share three children—Matilda, ten, Delilah, seven, and Charlie, five—had originally listed the six-bedroom mansion for £1.5 million in May last year. However, after several price reductions, it eventually sold for £500,000 below the final asking price of £995,000. Despite the emotional toll of the split and the property saga, the 35-year-old former Coronation Street star appeared in good spirits as she laughed and joked with Scott while loading her belongings into a removal van.

The home, described by agents Miller Metcalfe as an exceptional and beautifully presented detached residence, boasts over 5,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Situated in the picturesque village of Belmont, the property features breathtaking views across reservoirs and open countryside, a sweeping driveway, a double garage, and well-manicured gardens perfect for al fresco dining.

Inside, the house includes an entrance hall with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-plan living area, a 'showpiece' kitchen with a generous breakfast bar, and multiple living spaces, including a formal dining room, five reception rooms, six bedrooms, and six bathrooms. Some suites even have private living rooms and en-suite shower rooms. Flanagan and Sinclair had been together for 13 years before their separation in 2022.

The split was reportedly acrimonious, particularly over living arrangements, with sources revealing that Scott, the sole owner of the property, had decided the six-bedroom house was too large for Helen and the children alone. Helen had expressed her desire to stay, citing the kids' settled school life and the proximity of her parents' home, but Scott eventually sold the property, reportedly pocketing around £155,000 from the sale.

Despite their differences, both Flanagan and Sinclair were seen together during the move-out process, providing a brief glimmer of civility amidst their ongoing feud





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Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair Luxury Home Sale Bitter Feud Property Market

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