Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair Clash Over Luxury Sofa After Home Sale

Former couple Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair are embroiled in a bitter dispute over a high-end designer sofa following the sale of their lavish Lancashire mansion.

The aftermath of a high-profile property sale has ignited a fresh and bitter feud between former couple Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair . The actress and the footballer, who were together for thirteen years before their separation in 2022, have reportedly reached a breaking point over a piece of luxury furniture.

After finally selling their expansive family home in Lancashire, which was listed at nine hundred and ninety-five thousand pounds and eventually sold for five hundred thousand pounds under the original asking price, the pair are now embroiled in a dispute over a designer sofa valued at fifteen thousand pounds. While they appeared to be on civil terms while moving Helen and their three children out of the residence, sources indicate that the atmosphere between them has turned toxic once again.

The conflict centers on the ownership and restoration of the expensive sofa. According to reports, the furniture had been significantly damaged by the couple's children, who had ripped the fabric and left lipstick marks across the material.

Consequently, Helen spent a substantial amount of money to have the piece professionally reupholstered. Because of this investment, she believes the sofa now belongs solely to her. The tension escalated when Helen attempted to sell the item on her Instagram account for three thousand nine hundred and fifty pounds. Upon seeing the social media post, Scott intervened, claiming that the sofa was his and insisting on collecting it.

This sparked a heated exchange, with Helen firmly rejecting his claim and asserting her own right to the furniture. The property they have just vacated was a stunning six-bedroom mansion located in the picturesque village of Belmont. This bespoke residence offered over five thousand square feet of luxury living space, featuring a commanding position on the edge of the moors with views of reservoirs and the surrounding countryside.

The estate included a sweeping driveway, a double garage, and beautifully manicured gardens. Inside, the home boasted floor-to-ceiling windows in the entrance hall, a showpiece kitchen with a generous breakfast bar, and five additional reception rooms. With six bathrooms and two expansive bedroom suites, the house was designed to be a forever family home, but it eventually became a source of contention.

The history of the split between Helen and Scott has been marked by acrimony, particularly regarding their living arrangements. Following their 2022 breakup, Helen expressed a strong desire to remain in the home to maintain stability for their children: ten-year-old Matilda, seven-year-old Delilah, and five-year-old Charlie. Scott, who remained the sole owner on the Land Registry documents, argued that the six-bedroom mansion was far too large for Helen and the children alone.

He reportedly offered to purchase a smaller four-bedroom home in her name to facilitate the move and stop ongoing maintenance payments. Helen initially resisted this change, as she had invested her own funds into renovating and remodeling parts of the property, and she valued the proximity to her parents who live nearby. Despite the eventual sale of the house, the emotional divide between the two remains vast.

Communication between the former partners has reportedly broken down to the point where they no longer speak directly, relying instead on emails or intermediaries such as Helen's parents. While Helen has recently stated that she has made peace with leaving the property, noting a certain sadness that permeated the house after the dream of a forever home vanished, the current battle over the designer sofa suggests that the path to a peaceful co-parenting relationship remains fraught with difficulty.

The situation highlights the lingering tensions of a long-term relationship ending in a complex financial and emotional tangle





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Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair Celebrity Split Luxury Real Estate Family Dispute

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