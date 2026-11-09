Hela: Of Mice & Magic Releases New Deep-Dive Video

Check out the latest deep-dive video for the game Hela: Of Mice & Magic, as the title arrives on PC and consoles on December 1

Check out the latest deep-dive video for the game Hela: Of Mice & Magic, as the title arrives on PC and consoles on December 1Windup Games confirms cross-play at launch, letting up to four players explore the full adventure together.

Hela: Of Mice & Magic follows brave mouse familiars helping a witch restore balance to a magical world. Players can solve puzzles, help woodland characters, uncover ancient magic, and explore solo or with friends. , set to release on December 1. The big news from the video is that the game will support cross-play at launch, allowing up to four players to experience the entire game together across PC and several consoles.

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This is a fun concept to try if everyone happens to want to play on a different system. Enjoy the new video above as the game will be out in roughly three weeks.is a warm story about helping others, finding meaning in small acts of kindness, and caring for the world around you. A kind-hearted witch has watched over the land for centuries — but now something has fallen out of tune.

Growing ill and unable to make the journey herself, she turns to the smallest of helpers: her mouse familiars. That is where your adventure begins. Restoring harmony, however, will take more than repeating what came before. The old melody is no longer enough — the mice will have to help the land find a new one.

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On their journey, players will discover the many lives and heartfelt stories that make up the world of Hela. Guided by letters that still find their way to the witch's cottage, they will meet people throughout the land, lend a tiny helping paw when it is needed most, and befriend the creatures of the forest — while encounters such as the mysterious Ritual Keeper reach further into the land's past and its ancient magic.

Whenever players return home, the witch will have stories of her own to share, turning even the smallest discovery into part of a much greater story. But Hela is not only the witch's story. It becomes the player's, through the paths followed, the people helped, and the small moments made time to notice. It is a journey filled with challenges, discoveries, acts of kindness, and plenty of opportunities to simply follow your curiosity and play.

The world of Hela: of Mice & Magic is yours to discover at your own pace, alone or together with friends. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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