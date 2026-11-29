Hela: Of Mice & Magic Releases a New Deep Dive Video
Hela: Of Mice & Magic has released one more video ahead of its December 1 launch, this time being a deep-dive video showing the game off.
Hela: Of Mice & Magic has released one more video ahead of its December 1 launch, this time being a deep-dive video showing the game off.
Hela: Of Mice & Magic got a new deep-dive video ahead of its December 1 launch, showing off its 3D puzzle platforming world. The video previews quests, challenges, and interactive elements as players explore Hela's open world as the witch's mouse familiars. Hela: Of Mice & Magic centers on restoring harmony through small acts of kindness in a warm story about helping others.
Players can tackle Hela: Of Mice & Magic alone or with up to four friends across all platforms while uncovering stories and magic. Ahead of its release on December 1, Knights Peak and Windup Games dropped a new deep-dive video for their expansive 3D puzzle platformer,.
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